Create First Week Orientation Videos Template

Transform onboarding with engaging, AI-powered orientation videos in minutes.

hero image
OnboardingCategory
First WeekTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Welcome new hires with compelling first-week orientation videos that capture your company culture and boost engagement. HeyGen's AI-driven tools make it easy to create professional, multilingual content that resonates with your team. Say goodbye to costly production and hello to seamless onboarding experiences.


Key Features Include:

AI avatars, multilingual voiceovers, interactive elements, and customizable video templates.


What's Included:

This template includes AI avatars for personalized messages, multilingual voiceovers for global teams, interactive elements to enhance engagement, and customizable video templates to fit your brand's style.

Use Cases

Engage New Hires
HR teams can use HeyGen to create engaging onboarding videos that introduce new hires to company culture and values. This results in a more connected and informed workforce from day one.
Streamline Training
Trainers can quickly produce orientation videos that cover essential policies and procedures, ensuring consistent training across all departments without the need for repetitive live sessions.
Enhance Global Reach
With multilingual capabilities, HeyGen allows companies to create orientation videos that cater to diverse teams, breaking language barriers and fostering inclusivity.
Boost Employee Engagement
By incorporating interactive elements, HeyGen helps create dynamic videos that keep new employees engaged and motivated, leading to higher retention rates.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos, making new hires feel welcomed and valued from the start.
Incorporate Storytelling
Engage your audience by weaving storytelling techniques into your orientation videos, making the content memorable and impactful.
Utilize Multilingual Features
Ensure your videos are accessible to all employees by using HeyGen's multilingual voiceover capabilities to reach a global audience.
Add Interactive Elements
Boost engagement by including quizzes or clickable links within your videos, encouraging active participation from new hires.

Recommended Templates

template previewtemplate preview
Create Forecasting Techniques Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Radiation Safety Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Procurement Optimization Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Enterprise Support Videos Template
video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Requirements Gathering Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Mentorship Highlight Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Records Management Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Phishing Simulation Training Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Cloud Cost Optimization Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Leadership Message Videos Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen improve onboarding videos?

HeyGen enhances onboarding videos by using AI avatars and multilingual voiceovers, making them more engaging and accessible to a diverse workforce.

Can I create videos in multiple languages?

Yes, HeyGen's multilingual capabilities allow you to create videos in various languages, ensuring inclusivity and understanding across global teams.

What makes HeyGen cost-effective?

HeyGen replaces expensive agencies by providing AI-driven tools that allow you to create professional videos quickly and affordably, saving both time and resources.

How do interactive elements enhance videos?

Interactive elements like quizzes and clickable links increase engagement by encouraging active participation, making the learning experience more dynamic and effective.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo