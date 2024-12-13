Transform onboarding with engaging, AI-powered orientation videos in minutes.
OnboardingCategory
First WeekTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Welcome new hires with compelling first-week orientation videos that capture your company culture and boost engagement. HeyGen's AI-driven tools make it easy to create professional, multilingual content that resonates with your team. Say goodbye to costly production and hello to seamless onboarding experiences.
Key Features Include:
AI avatars, multilingual voiceovers, interactive elements, and customizable video templates.
What's Included:
This template includes AI avatars for personalized messages, multilingual voiceovers for global teams, interactive elements to enhance engagement, and customizable video templates to fit your brand's style.
Use Cases
Engage New Hires
HR teams can use HeyGen to create engaging onboarding videos that introduce new hires to company culture and values. This results in a more connected and informed workforce from day one.
Streamline Training
Trainers can quickly produce orientation videos that cover essential policies and procedures, ensuring consistent training across all departments without the need for repetitive live sessions.
Enhance Global Reach
With multilingual capabilities, HeyGen allows companies to create orientation videos that cater to diverse teams, breaking language barriers and fostering inclusivity.
Boost Employee Engagement
By incorporating interactive elements, HeyGen helps create dynamic videos that keep new employees engaged and motivated, leading to higher retention rates.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos, making new hires feel welcomed and valued from the start.
Incorporate Storytelling
Engage your audience by weaving storytelling techniques into your orientation videos, making the content memorable and impactful.
Utilize Multilingual Features
Ensure your videos are accessible to all employees by using HeyGen's multilingual voiceover capabilities to reach a global audience.
Add Interactive Elements
Boost engagement by including quizzes or clickable links within your videos, encouraging active participation from new hires.