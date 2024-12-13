About this template

Welcome new hires with compelling first-week orientation videos that capture your company culture and boost engagement. HeyGen's AI-driven tools make it easy to create professional, multilingual content that resonates with your team. Say goodbye to costly production and hello to seamless onboarding experiences.



‍Key Features Include:

AI avatars, multilingual voiceovers, interactive elements, and customizable video templates.



‍What's Included:

This template includes AI avatars for personalized messages, multilingual voiceovers for global teams, interactive elements to enhance engagement, and customizable video templates to fit your brand's style.

Use Cases Engage New Hires HR teams can use HeyGen to create engaging onboarding videos that introduce new hires to company culture and values. This results in a more connected and informed workforce from day one. Streamline Training Trainers can quickly produce orientation videos that cover essential policies and procedures, ensuring consistent training across all departments without the need for repetitive live sessions. Enhance Global Reach With multilingual capabilities, HeyGen allows companies to create orientation videos that cater to diverse teams, breaking language barriers and fostering inclusivity. Boost Employee Engagement By incorporating interactive elements, HeyGen helps create dynamic videos that keep new employees engaged and motivated, leading to higher retention rates.