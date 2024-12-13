Create External Launch Videos Template

Transform your product launch with engaging videos in minutes using HeyGen's AI-powered tools.

About this template

Unleash the power of HeyGen to create captivating external launch videos that captivate your audience and drive engagement. Our template empowers marketers, HR teams, trainers, sales leaders, and customer success managers to produce high-quality videos without the need for expensive agencies. With HeyGen, you can craft product launch videos, app launch videos, and viral launch videos that resonate with your audience and amplify your brand message.


Key Features Include:

HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to create videos with lifelike avatars, add high-quality voiceovers, and generate accurate captions, all in a matter of minutes. Our tools are designed to enhance audience engagement and streamline your video production process.


What's Included:

This template includes access to HeyGen's AI Spokesperson, AI Voice Actor, and AI Captions Generator, enabling you to create polished and professional launch videos effortlessly.

Use Cases

Product Launch Video
Showcase your new product with a compelling video that highlights its features and benefits. HeyGen's AI tools help you create engaging content that captures your audience's attention and drives conversions.
App Launch Video
Introduce your app to the world with a dynamic video that demonstrates its functionality and value. Use HeyGen's AI capabilities to produce a video that stands out and encourages downloads.
Viral Launch Video
Create a buzz around your launch with a video designed to go viral. HeyGen's tools enable you to craft shareable content that resonates with viewers and expands your reach.
Launch Video Strategy
Develop a comprehensive video strategy for your launch with HeyGen's intuitive tools. Plan, create, and distribute videos that align with your marketing goals and maximize impact.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with HeyGen's AI avatars. They add a personal touch to your videos, enhancing viewer connection and engagement.
Optimize for Social Media
Use HeyGen's tools to resize and format your videos for various social media platforms, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement across channels.
Incorporate Captions
Enhance accessibility and viewer retention by adding accurate captions with HeyGen's AI Captions Generator. Captions make your content more inclusive and engaging.
Utilize AI Voiceovers
Add professional-quality voiceovers to your videos with HeyGen's AI Voice Actor. Choose from various languages and tones to match your brand's voice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create a product launch video?

With HeyGen, creating a product launch video is simple. Use our AI Spokesperson to add lifelike avatars, and enhance your video with AI voiceovers and captions for a professional finish.

What tools does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen offers a range of AI-powered tools, including AI Spokesperson, AI Voice Actor, and AI Captions Generator, to streamline your video creation process and enhance engagement.

Can I add captions to my launch videos?

Yes, HeyGen's AI Captions Generator allows you to add accurate and engaging captions to your launch videos, improving accessibility and viewer retention.

How do I ensure my video is optimized for social media?

HeyGen's tools allow you to resize and format your videos for various social media platforms, ensuring they are optimized for maximum visibility and engagement.

