Create Explainer Videos Template

Transform your message into engaging explainer videos with HeyGen's AI-powered tools.

hero image
MarketingCategory
Explainer VideosTemplate
2025-10-06Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Unlock the power of storytelling with HeyGen's Create Explainer Videos Template. Designed for marketers, trainers, and sales leaders, this template empowers you to craft compelling narratives that captivate your audience. With HeyGen, you can seamlessly integrate AI avatars, voiceovers, and video animation to deliver your message with impact and clarity.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Voiceovers, Video Animation, Video Templates


What's Included:

This template includes customizable video templates, AI avatars for personalized messaging, high-quality voiceovers, and seamless video animation tools to bring your story to life.

Use Cases

Engage Your Audience
Marketers can use HeyGen to create animated explainer videos that captivate and inform. With AI avatars and voiceovers, your message becomes more relatable, leading to increased engagement and brand loyalty.
Simplify Training
HR teams and trainers can leverage HeyGen's AI Training Videos to create scripted training content. This ensures consistent messaging and understanding across your organization, saving time and resources.
Boost Sales Presentations
Sales leaders can enhance their pitches with HeyGen's AI Spokesperson tool, turning scripts into dynamic spokesperson videos. This adds a personal touch and helps close deals faster.
Enhance Customer Support
Customer success managers can use HeyGen to create explainer videos that address common queries. This reduces support tickets and improves customer satisfaction by providing clear, visual solutions.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with HeyGen's AI avatars. This personalizes your content and makes it more engaging for viewers.
Use Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's ready-made video templates to save time and ensure your videos are consistently on-brand and professional.
Incorporate Voiceovers
Add high-quality AI voiceovers to your videos to enhance clarity and professionalism, making your message more impactful.
Optimize for Social Media
Use HeyGen's tools to create videos optimized for social media platforms, ensuring your content reaches a wider audience effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create explainer videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create explainer videos in minutes using AI-powered tools like the Free Text to Video Generator, which converts scripts into complete videos effortlessly.

What makes HeyGen's explainer videos unique?

HeyGen offers lifelike AI avatars and voiceovers, allowing you to create personalized and engaging explainer videos that stand out from the competition.

Can I use HeyGen for training videos?

Yes, HeyGen's AI Training Videos tool is perfect for creating scripted training content with AI avatars and branded scenes, ensuring consistent and effective training.

How do I add voiceovers to my videos?

HeyGen's AI Voice Actor tool allows you to add high-quality voiceovers in multiple languages and tones, enhancing the clarity and professionalism of your videos.

