Elevate your organization's ethics and conduct training with HeyGen's AI-powered video templates. Our tools enable you to create compelling, award-winning compliance videos that resonate with your team. Replace costly agencies and save time while enhancing employee education and workplace culture.


AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator


Create scripted training videos with AI avatars, captions, and branded scenes. Turn scripts into spokesperson videos using lifelike AI avatars and voiceovers. Convert any script into a complete video with scenes, avatar, and subtitles.

Ethics Training Videos
HR teams can create engaging ethics training videos that captivate employees, ensuring compliance and understanding. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to produce high-quality content that reinforces organizational ethics.
Conduct Training Videos
Trainers can develop conduct training videos that are both informative and engaging. With HeyGen, you can quickly produce videos that highlight key behavioral expectations, enhancing workplace culture.
Diversity and Inclusion
Marketers and HR professionals can create videos that promote diversity and inclusion. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow for the creation of personalized content that speaks to the importance of a diverse workplace.
Mindfulness Training
Sales leaders can use HeyGen to create mindfulness training videos that help employees manage stress and improve focus. Our tools enable the production of calming, effective content that supports employee well-being.

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly. This feature helps humanize your content, making it more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Incorporate Subtitles
Enhance accessibility and engagement by auto-generating accurate subtitles. This ensures your message is clear and comprehensible to all viewers.
Utilize AI Voiceovers
Add high-quality AI voiceovers in multiple languages to reach a broader audience. This feature allows you to maintain a consistent tone and style across all videos.
Create Branded Scenes
Ensure your videos are on-brand by using HeyGen's tools to create scenes with your organization's colors and logos. This reinforces brand identity and professionalism.

How can I create ethics training videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create ethics training videos in minutes using AI avatars and voiceovers. Our tools streamline the process, allowing you to focus on content quality.

What makes HeyGen's videos engaging?

HeyGen's videos are engaging due to lifelike AI avatars, high-quality voiceovers, and customizable scenes. These features ensure your content is both professional and captivating.

Can I add subtitles to my videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers an AI Captions Generator that auto-creates accurate subtitles, enhancing accessibility and viewer engagement.

How does HeyGen support diversity and inclusion?

HeyGen supports diversity and inclusion by enabling the creation of personalized videos in multiple languages, ensuring your message reaches a diverse audience.

