Transform your employee engagement strategy with dynamic survey videos in minutes.
HRCategory
EngagementTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Unlock the power of video to boost employee engagement and satisfaction. With HeyGen, create compelling engagement survey videos that captivate and inform your team. Our AI-driven tools make it easy to produce professional-quality videos that replace costly agencies, save time, and enhance internal communication. Elevate your employee engagement strategy with HeyGen's innovative video solutions.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Free Text to Video Generator
What's Included:
This template includes everything you need to create engaging survey videos: AI avatars to personalize your message, high-quality AI voiceovers in multiple languages, and a seamless text-to-video generator for quick production. Enhance your internal communication and drive employee satisfaction with ease.
Use Cases
Employee Engagement Videos
HR teams can use HeyGen to create engaging videos that communicate survey results and strategies. This approach increases transparency and fosters a culture of openness, leading to higher employee satisfaction.
Video Communication for Engagement
Marketers and trainers can leverage HeyGen to produce videos that explain engagement initiatives. This visual communication method ensures messages are clear and memorable, enhancing overall engagement.
Manager Development
Sales leaders can create videos to train managers on engagement strategies. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to produce consistent, high-quality content that supports manager development and team cohesion.
Employee Onboarding
Customer success managers can use HeyGen to create onboarding videos that introduce new hires to engagement practices. This ensures a smooth transition and sets the tone for a positive work environment.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos. This feature helps humanize your message and makes it more relatable, increasing viewer engagement.
Incorporate Subtitles
Enhance accessibility and comprehension by adding AI-generated subtitles. This ensures your message reaches a wider audience and is understood by all employees.
Utilize AI Voice Actor
Select from diverse AI voices to narrate your scripts authentically. This adds professionalism and clarity to your videos, making them more impactful.
Optimize for Mobile
Ensure your videos are mobile-friendly by using HeyGen's resizing tools. This allows employees to engage with content on any device, increasing reach and effectiveness.