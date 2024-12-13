Create Employee Onboarding Videos Template

Transform your onboarding process with engaging, branded videos in minutes.

hero image
OnboardingCategory
Employee OnboardingTemplate
2025-10-06Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Welcome new hires with impactful onboarding videos that reflect your company culture and core values. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create professional, engaging content that resonates with your team, whether they're in the office or remote.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Video Template, AI Captions Generator


What's Included:

This template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars, voiceovers, and captions to create a seamless onboarding experience. Easily integrate your company branding and core values to ensure every new hire feels connected from day one.

Use Cases

New Hire Orientation
Streamline your onboarding process with engaging videos that introduce new hires to your company culture and core values. HeyGen's AI tools ensure a consistent and professional presentation every time.
Remote Onboarding
Facilitate remote onboarding with videos that connect new hires to your team, no matter where they are. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers to create a personal touch without the need for in-person meetings.
Company Culture Showcase
Highlight your unique company culture with videos that inspire and engage. HeyGen's video templates make it easy to showcase your values and mission in a way that resonates with new employees.
Asynchronous Training
Provide flexible training options with asynchronous video content. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to create comprehensive training videos that new hires can access anytime, ensuring they get up to speed quickly.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly, making your onboarding videos more relatable and engaging for new hires.
Incorporate Core Values
Embed your company's core values into every video to reinforce your culture and mission from the start, creating a cohesive onboarding experience.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's video templates to save time and ensure consistency across all your onboarding content, maintaining a professional look and feel.
Add Captions for Accessibility
Enhance accessibility and engagement by using HeyGen's AI Captions Generator to automatically add accurate subtitles to your videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create an employee onboarding video?

With HeyGen, you can create an employee onboarding video using AI avatars, voiceovers, and templates. Simply input your script, customize the scenes, and generate a professional video in minutes.

What tools are included in the onboarding video template?

HeyGen's onboarding video template includes AI avatars, voiceovers, captions, and customizable scenes to help you create engaging and branded onboarding content effortlessly.

Can I use HeyGen for remote onboarding?

Yes, HeyGen is perfect for remote onboarding. Create videos that connect with new hires anywhere, using AI avatars and voiceovers to deliver a personal touch without in-person meetings.

How do I ensure my videos reflect our company culture?

Incorporate your core values and branding into every video using HeyGen's customizable templates. This ensures your onboarding content consistently reflects your company culture and mission.

