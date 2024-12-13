About this template

Welcome new hires with impactful onboarding videos that reflect your company culture and core values. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create professional, engaging content that resonates with your team, whether they're in the office or remote.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Video Template, AI Captions Generator



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars, voiceovers, and captions to create a seamless onboarding experience. Easily integrate your company branding and core values to ensure every new hire feels connected from day one.

Use Cases New Hire Orientation Streamline your onboarding process with engaging videos that introduce new hires to your company culture and core values. HeyGen's AI tools ensure a consistent and professional presentation every time. Remote Onboarding Facilitate remote onboarding with videos that connect new hires to your team, no matter where they are. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers to create a personal touch without the need for in-person meetings. Company Culture Showcase Highlight your unique company culture with videos that inspire and engage. HeyGen's video templates make it easy to showcase your values and mission in a way that resonates with new employees. Asynchronous Training Provide flexible training options with asynchronous video content. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to create comprehensive training videos that new hires can access anytime, ensuring they get up to speed quickly.