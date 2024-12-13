Transform your onboarding process with engaging, branded videos in minutes.
OnboardingCategory
Employee OnboardingTemplate
2025-10-06Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Welcome new hires with impactful onboarding videos that reflect your company culture and core values. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create professional, engaging content that resonates with your team, whether they're in the office or remote.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Video Template, AI Captions Generator
What's Included:
This template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars, voiceovers, and captions to create a seamless onboarding experience. Easily integrate your company branding and core values to ensure every new hire feels connected from day one.
Use Cases
New Hire Orientation
Streamline your onboarding process with engaging videos that introduce new hires to your company culture and core values. HeyGen's AI tools ensure a consistent and professional presentation every time.
Remote Onboarding
Facilitate remote onboarding with videos that connect new hires to your team, no matter where they are. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers to create a personal touch without the need for in-person meetings.
Company Culture Showcase
Highlight your unique company culture with videos that inspire and engage. HeyGen's video templates make it easy to showcase your values and mission in a way that resonates with new employees.
Asynchronous Training
Provide flexible training options with asynchronous video content. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to create comprehensive training videos that new hires can access anytime, ensuring they get up to speed quickly.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly, making your onboarding videos more relatable and engaging for new hires.
Incorporate Core Values
Embed your company's core values into every video to reinforce your culture and mission from the start, creating a cohesive onboarding experience.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's video templates to save time and ensure consistency across all your onboarding content, maintaining a professional look and feel.
Add Captions for Accessibility
Enhance accessibility and engagement by using HeyGen's AI Captions Generator to automatically add accurate subtitles to your videos.