Engage new hires with dynamic introduction videos using HeyGen's AI-powered templates.
OnboardingCategory
Employee IntroductionTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Welcome new employees with engaging and informative introduction videos that showcase your company's culture and values. HeyGen's AI-powered templates make it easy to create professional-quality videos that captivate and inform, ensuring a smooth onboarding process. Transform your employee network introductions with lifelike AI avatars and seamless video production, all in just minutes.
Key Features Include:
Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars, create videos in minutes with no camera required, and enhance engagement with accurate AI-generated captions.
What's Included:
This template includes AI avatars, video scripts, and customizable video templates to streamline your onboarding process and boost employee engagement.
Use Cases
Streamline Onboarding Process
HR teams can simplify the onboarding process by creating engaging introduction videos that highlight company culture and values. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to produce high-quality videos that leave a lasting impression on new hires.
Enhance Employee Engagement
Boost employee engagement by using HeyGen's visual storytelling capabilities. Create captivating videos that introduce new hires to their teams and roles, fostering a sense of belonging from day one.
Showcase Company Culture
Marketers can use HeyGen to create videos that effectively communicate the company's culture and mission. With AI avatars and voiceovers, these videos become powerful tools for attracting and retaining top talent.
Efficient Video Production
Trainers and sales leaders can quickly produce training and introduction videos without the need for expensive agencies. HeyGen's AI-powered tools ensure professional results in minutes, saving time and resources.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use HeyGen's AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos. These lifelike avatars can deliver your message with clarity and engagement, making your content more relatable.
Incorporate Storytelling
Engage your audience by incorporating storytelling techniques into your video scripts. HeyGen's AI Video Script Generator can help craft compelling narratives that resonate with new hires.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's ready-made video templates to ensure consistency and professionalism. Customize these templates to align with your brand and message effortlessly.
Add Captions for Accessibility
Enhance accessibility and engagement by using HeyGen's AI Captions Generator. Automatically create accurate subtitles to ensure your message reaches a wider audience.
With HeyGen, you can create onboarding videos in minutes using AI-powered tools. Our templates and avatars streamline the process, allowing you to focus on content rather than production.
What makes HeyGen's video templates unique?
HeyGen's video templates are designed for ease and efficiency, featuring AI avatars and voiceovers that bring your scripts to life. This ensures high-quality, engaging videos without the need for expensive production.
Can I customize the video templates?
Yes, HeyGen's video templates are fully customizable. You can adjust scenes, avatars, and scripts to align with your brand and message, ensuring a personalized touch for your audience.
How do AI avatars enhance engagement?
AI avatars provide a human touch to your videos, making them more relatable and engaging. HeyGen's avatars deliver your message with lifelike expressions and voiceovers, capturing your audience's attention effectively.