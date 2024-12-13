Transform onboarding with engaging employee journey videos in minutes.
OnboardingCategory
Employee JourneyTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
HeyGen's Employee Journey Videos Template empowers HR teams and marketers to craft compelling onboarding experiences. By leveraging AI-driven tools, you can create personalized, engaging videos that showcase your company culture and streamline new hire integration. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to a seamless, in-house video production process.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, Text to Video, AI Voice Actor, Video Template
What's Included:
This template includes customizable video scenes, AI avatars for personalized storytelling, and multilingual voiceovers to ensure your message resonates globally. With HeyGen, you can effortlessly create videos that captivate and inform, enhancing employee engagement from day one.
Use Cases
Onboarding Video Creation
HR teams can use HeyGen to create engaging onboarding videos that introduce new hires to company culture and values. This results in a smoother integration process and higher employee satisfaction.
Company Culture Showcase
Marketers can highlight company culture through visual storytelling, using AI avatars and voiceovers to create authentic, relatable content that attracts top talent.
Training Video Production
Trainers can develop comprehensive training videos with AI avatars and captions, ensuring consistent delivery of information and reducing the need for repetitive live sessions.
Employee Engagement Boost
Sales leaders can enhance team engagement by creating personalized journey videos that celebrate achievements and milestones, fostering a sense of belonging and motivation.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly, making your videos more relatable and engaging for new hires.
Incorporate Visual Storytelling
Enhance your videos with visual storytelling elements to create a narrative that resonates with your audience and reinforces your company culture.
Utilize Multilingual Voiceovers
Ensure your videos reach a global audience by adding multilingual voiceovers, making your content accessible and inclusive.
Optimize for Engagement
Use HeyGen's AI Captions Generator to add accurate subtitles, increasing accessibility and engagement for all viewers.