Transform your sales training with AI-powered discovery call videos in minutes.
2025-11-13Last Updated
About this template
Unlock the potential of your sales team with HeyGen's Discovery Call Training Videos Template. Designed to streamline the sales discovery process, this template leverages AI-powered sales training to create engaging, effective, and scalable training content. Replace costly agencies and save time while increasing engagement with lifelike AI avatars and dynamic video content.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, AI Captions Generator
What's Included:
This template includes everything you need to create compelling discovery call training videos: AI avatars to put a face to your message, high-quality AI voiceovers for clear communication, and auto-generated captions for enhanced accessibility and engagement.
Use Cases
Sales Team Onboarding
Accelerate new hire training by providing consistent, high-quality discovery call training videos. HeyGen's AI tools ensure every new team member receives the same expert guidance, reducing ramp-up time and increasing productivity.
Role Play Scenarios
Enhance your team's skills with realistic role play scenarios. Use AI avatars to simulate customer interactions, allowing sales reps to practice open-ended questions and active listening in a controlled environment.
Continuous Learning
Keep your sales team sharp with ongoing training videos. HeyGen makes it easy to update and distribute new content, ensuring your team stays ahead of the latest discovery call strategies and techniques.
Sales Enablement
Empower your sales team with on-demand training resources. HeyGen's platform allows for quick creation and distribution of discovery call training videos, supporting your sales enablement efforts and driving better results.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your training content with AI avatars. This feature helps humanize your videos, making them more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Incorporate Open-Ended Questions
Encourage critical thinking and deeper engagement by including open-ended questions in your training videos. This approach fosters active learning and better retention.
Utilize Role Plays
Simulate real-world scenarios with role plays. This technique allows sales reps to practice and refine their skills in a safe, supportive environment.
Focus on Active Listening
Highlight the importance of active listening in your training videos. Demonstrating this skill can significantly improve your team's ability to understand and respond to customer needs.