Create Digital Workspace Orientation Videos Template

Transform onboarding with engaging digital workspace orientation videos in minutes.

hero image
OnboardingCategory
Digital WorkspaceTemplate
2025-11-11Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Welcome to the future of employee onboarding with HeyGen's Digital Workspace Orientation Videos Template. Designed to seamlessly integrate new employees into your company culture, this template leverages cutting-edge AI technology to create interactive and engaging orientation videos. Say goodbye to costly agencies and time-consuming processes. With HeyGen, you can produce high-quality videos that captivate and inform, ensuring a smooth transition for your new hires.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Interactive Elements, Video Templates, AI Voice Actor


What's Included:

Our template includes everything you need to create compelling orientation videos: lifelike AI avatars to present your message, interactive elements to boost engagement, customizable video templates for consistency, and AI voice actors for multilingual narration. Start creating impactful onboarding experiences today.

Use Cases

Seamless Remote Onboarding
For HR teams managing remote onboarding, HeyGen simplifies the process by creating engaging digital workspace orientation videos. These videos help new employees integrate smoothly, regardless of location, enhancing their understanding of company culture and processes.
Enhanced Employee Engagement
Marketers and trainers can use HeyGen to craft interactive orientation videos that captivate new hires. By incorporating interactive elements, these videos increase engagement and retention, making the onboarding process more effective and enjoyable.
Cost-Effective Video Production
Sales leaders and customer success managers can replace expensive video agencies with HeyGen's AI tools. Create professional-quality orientation videos in minutes, saving time and resources while maintaining high production standards.
Consistent Brand Messaging
Ensure your company's values and culture are consistently communicated with HeyGen's video templates. Customize each video to align with your brand, providing a unified message to all new employees.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly. This feature personalizes the onboarding experience, making it more relatable and engaging for new employees.
Incorporate Interactive Elements
Boost engagement by adding interactive elements to your videos. This keeps new hires actively involved and enhances their learning experience.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's ready-made video templates to ensure consistency and save time. Customize them to fit your brand and message effortlessly.
Add Multilingual Narration
Use AI voice actors to provide multilingual narration, ensuring your orientation videos are accessible to a diverse workforce.

Recommended Templates

template previewtemplate preview
Create Radiation Safety Videos Template
video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Phishing Simulation Training Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Cloud Cost Optimization Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Staff Training Content Template
template previewtemplate preview
Employer Compliance Video Maker Template
template previewtemplate preview
Script to Video Generation Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Hazard Reporting Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Localization Training Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Facility Tour Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Employee Onboarding Videos Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen improve remote onboarding?

HeyGen enhances remote onboarding by creating engaging digital workspace orientation videos. These videos help new employees integrate smoothly, regardless of location, by providing a comprehensive understanding of company culture and processes.

What makes HeyGen's orientation videos engaging?

HeyGen's orientation videos are engaging due to their use of interactive elements, AI avatars, and high-quality voiceovers. These features captivate new hires, making the onboarding process more effective and enjoyable.

Can I customize the video templates?

Yes, HeyGen offers customizable video templates that allow you to align each video with your brand's values and messaging, ensuring a consistent onboarding experience for all new employees.

Is multilingual support available for orientation videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen's AI voice actors provide multilingual narration, making your orientation videos accessible to a diverse workforce and ensuring clear communication across language barriers.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo