About this template

Welcome new developers with dynamic onboarding videos that capture your company culture and streamline the learning process. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create personalized, engaging content that resonates with your team, whether they're in the office or remote. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to efficient, impactful onboarding.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Video Localization, Interactive Quizzes


What's Included:

This template includes customizable video scenes, AI-generated avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and interactive elements to enhance learning and retention. Perfect for creating a cohesive onboarding experience that aligns with your brand and values.

Use Cases

Remote Developer Onboarding
Ensure remote developers feel connected and informed from day one. HeyGen's AI tools create engaging, personalized onboarding videos that convey company culture and essential information, fostering a sense of belonging and readiness.
Company Culture Introduction
Introduce new hires to your unique company culture with visually compelling storytelling. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers to craft videos that highlight your values and mission, making a lasting impression.
Technical Training Modules
Simplify complex technical training with microlearning videos. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to break down information into digestible segments, complete with interactive quizzes to reinforce learning.
Localized Onboarding Content
Reach a global workforce with localized onboarding videos. HeyGen's translation and localization tools ensure your content is accessible and culturally relevant, enhancing understanding and engagement.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your onboarding videos. They help humanize content and maintain viewer engagement, making information more relatable and memorable.
Incorporate Interactive Quizzes
Boost retention by adding interactive quizzes to your videos. This feature encourages active participation and helps reinforce key concepts, ensuring new hires grasp essential information.
Utilize Video Localization
Make your onboarding videos accessible to a diverse audience by using HeyGen's video localization tools. This ensures your content resonates with viewers from different cultural backgrounds.
Optimize for Remote Viewing
Ensure your videos are optimized for remote viewing by using HeyGen's video hosting platform. This guarantees smooth playback and accessibility, regardless of location or device.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create engaging onboarding videos?

With HeyGen, you can create engaging onboarding videos using AI avatars and voiceovers. These tools help personalize content, making it more relatable and memorable for new hires.

Can I localize my onboarding videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers video localization tools that allow you to translate and adapt your content for different languages and cultures, ensuring global accessibility and relevance.

What are the benefits of using AI in onboarding videos?

AI enhances onboarding videos by providing lifelike avatars, natural voiceovers, and interactive elements, making content more engaging and effective in conveying information.

How do I ensure my videos are accessible remotely?

HeyGen's video hosting platform ensures your onboarding videos are accessible remotely, providing smooth playback and easy access on any device, anywhere.

