Create Department Overview Videos Template

Transform your department's communication with engaging overview videos in minutes.

hero image
TrainingCategory
Department OverviewTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

HeyGen's Create Department Overview Videos Template empowers your team to craft compelling, informative videos that enhance internal communication and stakeholder transparency. With our AI-driven tools, you can produce high-quality videos that reflect your corporate culture and streamline onboarding processes, all without the need for expensive agencies.


Key Features Include:

Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars, auto-generate captions for accessibility, and convert scripts into engaging videos with ease.


What's Included:

This template includes AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, and Free Text to Video Generator, enabling you to create professional department overview videos quickly and efficiently.

Use Cases

Enhance Internal Communication
HR teams can use HeyGen to create clear and engaging departmental overview videos, improving internal communication and ensuring all employees are aligned with company goals.
Streamline Onboarding
Onboarding new employees becomes seamless with HeyGen's video templates, providing consistent and comprehensive department introductions that save time and resources.
Boost Stakeholder Transparency
Create videos that offer stakeholders a transparent view of departmental operations, fostering trust and clarity with HeyGen's easy-to-use video creation tools.
Showcase Corporate Culture
Capture and convey your corporate culture through dynamic videos that highlight departmental values and achievements, enhancing employee engagement and retention.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos, making them more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Incorporate Captions
Ensure accessibility and enhance understanding by auto-generating captions with HeyGen's AI Captions Generator.
Utilize Storyboarding
Plan your video content effectively with storyboarding to ensure a coherent and impactful message delivery.
Optimize for Engagement
Keep videos concise and focused, using HeyGen's tools to maintain viewer interest and maximize engagement.

Recommended Templates

template previewtemplate preview
Create Forecasting Techniques Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Radiation Safety Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Procurement Optimization Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Enterprise Support Videos Template
video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Requirements Gathering Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Mentorship Highlight Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Records Management Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Phishing Simulation Training Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Cloud Cost Optimization Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Leadership Message Videos Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create a department overview video?

With HeyGen, you can easily create department overview videos using AI avatars and voiceovers. Simply input your script, and our tools will handle the rest, delivering a polished video in minutes.

What tools does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen offers a range of tools including AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, and Free Text to Video Generator, all designed to simplify and enhance your video production process.

Can I add captions to my videos?

Yes, HeyGen's AI Captions Generator allows you to automatically add accurate subtitles and on-screen captions, improving accessibility and engagement.

How does HeyGen improve internal communication?

HeyGen enhances internal communication by enabling the creation of clear, engaging videos that align employees with departmental goals and corporate culture.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo