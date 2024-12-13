About this template

Enhance your customer experience by creating dynamic, easy-to-follow instruction videos for your customer portal. With HeyGen, you can effortlessly produce professional-quality videos that guide your users through self-service options, reducing support requests and boosting satisfaction. Our AI-powered tools allow you to create engaging content that speaks directly to your audience's needs, all while saving time and resources.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator, AI Captions Generator



‍What's Included:

This template includes everything you need to create compelling customer portal instruction videos: AI avatars to personalize your message, automated captions for accessibility, and seamless video generation from text. With HeyGen, you can produce high-quality videos that enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Use Cases Onboarding New Users Simplify the onboarding process by creating step-by-step instruction videos that guide new users through your customer portal. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to produce engaging content that helps users get started quickly, reducing the need for additional support. Feature Demonstrations Showcase your portal's features with clear, concise demonstration videos. Use HeyGen's AI Spokesperson to create lifelike avatars that explain complex features in an easy-to-understand manner, enhancing user comprehension and satisfaction. Troubleshooting Guides Reduce support requests by providing users with troubleshooting videos that address common issues. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator ensures your videos are accessible to all users, improving the overall customer experience. Self-Service Tutorials Empower your users with self-service tutorials that enable them to resolve issues independently. HeyGen's Free Text to Video Generator allows you to quickly create informative videos that enhance user autonomy and satisfaction.