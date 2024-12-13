Transform your onboarding with engaging culture videos in minutes using HeyGen's AI tools.
OnboardingCategory
Culture VideosTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Welcome new employees with impactful culture orientation videos that reflect your company's values and ethos. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create professional, engaging content that resonates with your team, fostering a deeper understanding of your corporate culture.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, Multilingual Content, Employee Testimonials, AI Voice Actor
What's Included:
This template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars for personalized messaging, multilingual support for global teams, and the ability to incorporate employee testimonials, all designed to enhance cross-cultural understanding and engagement.
Use Cases
Global Onboarding
HR teams can create multilingual culture orientation videos to ensure all new hires, regardless of location, receive a consistent and engaging introduction to the company culture. This fosters inclusivity and understanding from day one.
Corporate Values Showcase
Marketers can highlight corporate social responsibility initiatives and core values through dynamic videos, enhancing brand image and employee alignment with company goals.
Employee Testimonials
Capture authentic employee experiences and stories to create relatable content that resonates with new hires, building trust and a sense of community within the organization.
Training Enhancements
Trainers can integrate culture orientation videos into broader training programs, using AI avatars and voiceovers to deliver consistent, high-quality content that enhances learning and retention.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly, making your videos more engaging and relatable for new employees.
Incorporate Multilingual Content
Ensure your videos are accessible to a global audience by using HeyGen's translation tools to provide content in multiple languages.
Highlight Employee Stories
Include employee testimonials to add authenticity and relatability to your culture videos, fostering a stronger connection with new hires.
Focus on Core Values
Center your videos around your company's core values and mission to align new employees with your organizational goals from the start.