Welcome new employees with impactful culture orientation videos that reflect your company's values and ethos. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create professional, engaging content that resonates with your team, fostering a deeper understanding of your corporate culture.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Multilingual Content, Employee Testimonials, AI Voice Actor



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars for personalized messaging, multilingual support for global teams, and the ability to incorporate employee testimonials, all designed to enhance cross-cultural understanding and engagement.

Use Cases Global Onboarding HR teams can create multilingual culture orientation videos to ensure all new hires, regardless of location, receive a consistent and engaging introduction to the company culture. This fosters inclusivity and understanding from day one. Corporate Values Showcase Marketers can highlight corporate social responsibility initiatives and core values through dynamic videos, enhancing brand image and employee alignment with company goals. Employee Testimonials Capture authentic employee experiences and stories to create relatable content that resonates with new hires, building trust and a sense of community within the organization. Training Enhancements Trainers can integrate culture orientation videos into broader training programs, using AI avatars and voiceovers to deliver consistent, high-quality content that enhances learning and retention.