Create Culture Orientation Videos Template

Transform your onboarding with engaging culture videos in minutes using HeyGen's AI tools.

hero image
OnboardingCategory
Culture VideosTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Welcome new employees with impactful culture orientation videos that reflect your company's values and ethos. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create professional, engaging content that resonates with your team, fostering a deeper understanding of your corporate culture.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Multilingual Content, Employee Testimonials, AI Voice Actor


What's Included:

This template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars for personalized messaging, multilingual support for global teams, and the ability to incorporate employee testimonials, all designed to enhance cross-cultural understanding and engagement.

Use Cases

Global Onboarding
HR teams can create multilingual culture orientation videos to ensure all new hires, regardless of location, receive a consistent and engaging introduction to the company culture. This fosters inclusivity and understanding from day one.
Corporate Values Showcase
Marketers can highlight corporate social responsibility initiatives and core values through dynamic videos, enhancing brand image and employee alignment with company goals.
Employee Testimonials
Capture authentic employee experiences and stories to create relatable content that resonates with new hires, building trust and a sense of community within the organization.
Training Enhancements
Trainers can integrate culture orientation videos into broader training programs, using AI avatars and voiceovers to deliver consistent, high-quality content that enhances learning and retention.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly, making your videos more engaging and relatable for new employees.
Incorporate Multilingual Content
Ensure your videos are accessible to a global audience by using HeyGen's translation tools to provide content in multiple languages.
Highlight Employee Stories
Include employee testimonials to add authenticity and relatability to your culture videos, fostering a stronger connection with new hires.
Focus on Core Values
Center your videos around your company's core values and mission to align new employees with your organizational goals from the start.

Recommended Templates

template previewtemplate preview
Create Forecasting Techniques Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Radiation Safety Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Procurement Optimization Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Enterprise Support Videos Template
video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Requirements Gathering Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Mentorship Highlight Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Records Management Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Phishing Simulation Training Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Cloud Cost Optimization Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Leadership Message Videos Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create culture orientation videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create culture orientation videos in minutes using AI avatars and pre-designed templates, ensuring a professional and engaging result without the need for expensive agencies.

Can I make videos in multiple languages?

Yes, HeyGen's tools allow you to translate videos into multiple languages, ensuring your content is accessible to a global audience with accurate lip-sync and voice style preservation.

What makes HeyGen's videos engaging?

HeyGen uses AI avatars, voiceovers, and customizable scenes to create dynamic and engaging videos that capture attention and convey your message effectively.

How do I include employee testimonials in my videos?

You can easily incorporate employee testimonials by using HeyGen's AI tools to add authentic stories and experiences, enhancing the relatability and impact of your culture videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo