About this template

The Create CSM Handoff Videos Template by HeyGen empowers your team to seamlessly transition clients from sales to customer success. Leverage AI avatars and voiceovers to craft personalized, engaging handoff videos that enhance customer engagement and streamline communication.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Free Text to Video Generator



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable video scenes, AI-generated avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and automatic captioning to ensure your message is clear and impactful.

Use Cases Sales to CSM Handoff Ensure a smooth transition from sales to customer success with personalized handoff videos. HeyGen's AI tools create engaging content that keeps customers informed and connected, enhancing their onboarding experience. Customer Success Updates Keep your clients in the loop with regular updates through video communication. Use HeyGen to create informative videos that maintain engagement and build trust with your customer base. Video Onboarding Accelerate the onboarding process with interactive video content. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to create comprehensive onboarding videos that are both informative and engaging, reducing time-to-productivity. Video Testimonials Capture and share customer success stories with compelling video testimonials. HeyGen makes it easy to produce professional-quality videos that highlight your brand's impact and build credibility.