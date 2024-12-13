About this template

Welcome to the future of contractor onboarding with HeyGen's Create Contractor Orientation Videos Template. This powerful tool allows you to craft engaging, informative, and interactive orientation videos that align with your corporate culture and safety procedures. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to a streamlined, efficient process that enhances employee engagement and meets your training needs.



‍Key Features Include:

AI avatars, interactive elements, custom branding, multilingual support



‍What's Included:

Our template includes AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, and AI Captions Generator to ensure your orientation videos are professional, engaging, and accessible.

Use Cases Safety Training Videos Ensure your contractors understand safety procedures with AI-generated safety training videos. HeyGen's tools create clear, concise, and engaging content that enhances understanding and compliance. Onboarding Videos Streamline your onboarding process with custom videos that introduce new contractors to your corporate culture. Use HeyGen's AI Spokesperson to deliver a personal touch without the need for expensive production. Interactive Videos Boost engagement with interactive elements in your orientation videos. HeyGen allows you to add quizzes and clickable links, making learning more dynamic and effective. Custom Videos Tailor your orientation content to specific roles or projects with HeyGen's flexible video creation tools. Create videos that speak directly to your contractors' needs and responsibilities.