Welcome new employees with dynamic, interactive orientation videos that capture your corporate culture and streamline the onboarding process. With HeyGen, you can create engaging content that resonates with your team, whether they're in the office or remote. Our AI tools make it easy to produce professional-quality videos that save time and resources while boosting engagement.


AI avatars, interactive scenes, multilingual voiceovers, and branded templates.


This template includes customizable video scenes, AI-generated avatars, and voiceovers in multiple languages. Easily add captions and subtitles for accessibility, and personalize content to reflect your brand's unique culture.

Remote Onboarding
Streamline the onboarding process for remote employees with interactive videos that introduce them to your corporate culture and key processes. HeyGen's AI tools ensure a consistent and engaging experience, no matter where your team is located.
Training Modules
Enhance your training programs with AI-generated videos that are easy to update and customize. Use HeyGen to create modules that are both informative and engaging, helping employees retain information more effectively.
Corporate Culture Introduction
Showcase your company's values and culture with personalized videos that make new hires feel welcome and informed. HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers bring your message to life, creating a memorable first impression.
Policy and Procedure Videos
Simplify complex policies and procedures with clear, concise video content. HeyGen's tools allow you to create videos that are easy to understand and accessible to all employees, ensuring compliance and understanding.

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos. They help humanize your content and make it more relatable for new employees.
Incorporate Interactive Elements
Engage viewers by adding interactive elements to your videos. This keeps employees attentive and enhances learning outcomes.
Utilize Multilingual Voiceovers
Reach a diverse workforce by incorporating multilingual voiceovers. HeyGen's AI Voice Actor can provide high-quality narration in various languages.
Keep Content Concise
Focus on delivering key information succinctly. Short, impactful videos are more likely to be watched and remembered by employees.

How can I create orientation videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create orientation videos in minutes using AI tools like the Free Text to Video Generator, which converts scripts into complete videos effortlessly.

Can I customize the video content?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to customize video content with branded scenes, AI avatars, and multilingual voiceovers, ensuring your videos align with your corporate identity.

What if I need videos in multiple languages?

HeyGen's Translate Video tool enables you to translate videos across languages, preserving voice style and lip-sync for a seamless multilingual experience.

How do AI avatars enhance engagement?

AI avatars put a face to your message, making videos more engaging and relatable. They help convey information in a human-like manner, improving viewer connection.

