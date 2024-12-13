About this template

Welcome new employees with dynamic, interactive orientation videos that capture your corporate culture and streamline the onboarding process. With HeyGen, you can create engaging content that resonates with your team, whether they're in the office or remote. Our AI tools make it easy to produce professional-quality videos that save time and resources while boosting engagement.



‍Key Features Include:

AI avatars, interactive scenes, multilingual voiceovers, and branded templates.



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable video scenes, AI-generated avatars, and voiceovers in multiple languages. Easily add captions and subtitles for accessibility, and personalize content to reflect your brand's unique culture.

Use Cases Remote Onboarding Streamline the onboarding process for remote employees with interactive videos that introduce them to your corporate culture and key processes. HeyGen's AI tools ensure a consistent and engaging experience, no matter where your team is located. Training Modules Enhance your training programs with AI-generated videos that are easy to update and customize. Use HeyGen to create modules that are both informative and engaging, helping employees retain information more effectively. Corporate Culture Introduction Showcase your company's values and culture with personalized videos that make new hires feel welcome and informed. HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers bring your message to life, creating a memorable first impression. Policy and Procedure Videos Simplify complex policies and procedures with clear, concise video content. HeyGen's tools allow you to create videos that are easy to understand and accessible to all employees, ensuring compliance and understanding.