About this template

HeyGen's Code of Conduct Training Videos Template empowers organizations to deliver impactful ethics and compliance training. Replace costly agencies with our AI-driven tools to create award-winning compliance videos that engage and educate your team effectively.



‍Key Features Include:

AI avatars, interactive scenarios, multilingual voiceovers, and branded scenes.



‍What's Included:

This template includes AI-generated avatars, interactive training scenarios, and multilingual voiceovers to ensure your compliance training is both engaging and accessible.

Use Cases Ethics Training Videos HR teams can create ethics training videos that resonate with employees, using HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers to deliver consistent, engaging content across the organization. Diversity and Inclusion Promote diversity and inclusion with videos that highlight real-world scenarios. HeyGen's tools allow you to create content that reflects your organization's values and culture. Workplace Harassment Prevention Educate employees on workplace harassment prevention with interactive scenarios. HeyGen's AI capabilities make it easy to produce videos that are both informative and engaging. Mindfulness Training Incorporate mindfulness training into your compliance program. Use HeyGen's AI video tools to create calming, instructional content that supports employee well-being.