Transform your business updates into engaging videos with HeyGen's AI-powered tools.
BusinessCategory
Video CreationTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
HeyGen's Create Business Update Videos Template empowers you to craft professional, on-brand video updates in minutes. Whether you're a marketer, HR professional, or sales leader, our AI-driven tools streamline video production, replacing costly agencies and boosting engagement.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, Voiceovers, Templates, Multi-User Editing
What's Included:
With HeyGen, you get access to AI avatars for personalized messaging, high-quality voiceovers in multiple languages, customizable templates for consistent branding, and multi-user editing for seamless team collaboration.
Use Cases
Engage Your Team
Keep your team informed and motivated with dynamic video updates. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create engaging content that captures attention and communicates effectively.
Boost Customer Communication
Enhance customer engagement by turning updates into visually appealing videos. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers to deliver messages that resonate and build stronger connections.
Streamline Training
Simplify training processes with video content that is easy to create and update. HeyGen's templates and AI capabilities ensure your training materials are always current and impactful.
Elevate Brand Messaging
Consistently deliver on-brand messages with HeyGen's customizable templates and AI-driven video production. Stand out with professional videos that reflect your brand's identity.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos. They help humanize your message and make your content more relatable and engaging.
Utilize Voiceovers
Incorporate high-quality AI voiceovers to ensure your message is clear and professional. Choose from various languages and tones to match your audience.
Customize Templates
Start with HeyGen's templates to maintain brand consistency. Customize them to fit your specific needs and ensure your videos align with your brand's visual identity.
Collaborate with Teams
Take advantage of multi-user editing to collaborate with your team. This feature allows for seamless input and feedback, ensuring your videos meet everyone's expectations.