Create ATS Overview Videos Template

Transform your ATS presentations into engaging videos with HeyGen's AI-driven templates.

hero image
HR
ATS Overview
2025-11-14
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

HeyGen's Create ATS Overview Videos Template empowers HR teams and marketers to convert complex ATS data into compelling video presentations. With AI avatars and voiceovers, you can deliver professional, engaging content that captures attention and drives understanding. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to streamlined video creation in minutes.


Key Features Include:

AI avatars, voiceovers, video templates, and seamless editing tools.


What's Included:

This template includes customizable video templates, AI avatars for personalized presentations, and professional voiceovers to enhance your ATS overview videos. Easily edit and adapt content to fit your brand's style and message.

Use Cases

HR Presentations
HR teams can transform ATS data into engaging video presentations, making complex information accessible and memorable. HeyGen's AI tools ensure clarity and professionalism, enhancing internal communication.
Recruitment Marketing
Marketers can create captivating ATS overview videos to attract top talent. Use HeyGen's video templates to highlight company culture and values, increasing candidate engagement and interest.
Training Modules
Trainers can develop interactive training modules using ATS data, presented through engaging videos. HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers make learning more dynamic and effective.
Sales Pitches
Sales leaders can leverage ATS overview videos to showcase product benefits and features. HeyGen's professional video tools help create persuasive content that resonates with potential clients.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use HeyGen's AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos. This feature helps humanize your content, making it more relatable and engaging for viewers.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's ready-made video templates to save time and ensure consistency. Customize them to align with your brand's message and style effortlessly.
Incorporate Voiceovers
Enhance your videos with HeyGen's AI voiceovers. Choose from various languages and tones to match your audience's preferences and improve message delivery.
Optimize for Engagement
Keep your videos concise and focused. Use HeyGen's editing tools to trim unnecessary content, ensuring your message is clear and impactful.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create ATS overview videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create ATS overview videos in minutes using AI-driven templates. Our tools streamline the process, allowing you to focus on content quality and engagement.

What makes HeyGen's video templates unique?

HeyGen's video templates are designed for ease and efficiency, featuring AI avatars and voiceovers. They offer a professional look without the need for expensive agencies.

Can I customize the video templates?

Yes, HeyGen's video templates are fully customizable. You can adjust scenes, avatars, and voiceovers to fit your brand's style and message, ensuring a unique presentation.

What support does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen provides comprehensive support, including AI tools for avatars, voiceovers, and video editing. Our platform is user-friendly, making video creation accessible to all skill levels.

