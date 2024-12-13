About this template

Unlock the potential of your app with HeyGen's Create App Onboarding Videos Template. Designed for marketers, HR teams, trainers, and customer success managers, this template empowers you to craft compelling onboarding experiences that drive user activation and engagement. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to a streamlined, efficient process that delivers results.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Free Text to Video Generator



‍What's Included:

This template includes everything you need to create impactful onboarding videos: AI avatars to personalize your message, high-quality AI voiceovers in multiple languages, and a free text-to-video generator to bring your scripts to life without watermarks.

Use Cases Boost User Activation Enhance user activation by creating personalized onboarding videos that guide new users through your app's features. With HeyGen, you can quickly produce engaging content that resonates with your audience, leading to higher retention rates. Streamline SaaS Onboarding Simplify your SaaS onboarding process with video-based tutorials. HeyGen's tools allow you to create clear, concise explainer videos that help users understand your software's value, reducing churn and increasing satisfaction. Create Interactive Guides Develop interactive video guides that captivate and educate your users. HeyGen's AI capabilities enable you to produce dynamic content that keeps users engaged and informed, enhancing their overall experience. Build In-App Video Libraries Establish an in-app video library with HeyGen's easy-to-use platform. Provide users with a comprehensive resource of microvideos and tutorials, ensuring they have access to the information they need, when they need it.