About this template

Unlock the potential of your app with HeyGen's Create App Onboarding Videos Template. Designed for marketers, HR teams, trainers, and customer success managers, this template empowers you to craft compelling onboarding experiences that drive user activation and engagement. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to a streamlined, efficient process that delivers results.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Free Text to Video Generator


What's Included:

This template includes everything you need to create impactful onboarding videos: AI avatars to personalize your message, high-quality AI voiceovers in multiple languages, and a free text-to-video generator to bring your scripts to life without watermarks.

Use Cases

Boost User Activation
Enhance user activation by creating personalized onboarding videos that guide new users through your app's features. With HeyGen, you can quickly produce engaging content that resonates with your audience, leading to higher retention rates.
Streamline SaaS Onboarding
Simplify your SaaS onboarding process with video-based tutorials. HeyGen's tools allow you to create clear, concise explainer videos that help users understand your software's value, reducing churn and increasing satisfaction.
Create Interactive Guides
Develop interactive video guides that captivate and educate your users. HeyGen's AI capabilities enable you to produce dynamic content that keeps users engaged and informed, enhancing their overall experience.
Build In-App Video Libraries
Establish an in-app video library with HeyGen's easy-to-use platform. Provide users with a comprehensive resource of microvideos and tutorials, ensuring they have access to the information they need, when they need it.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use HeyGen's AI avatars to add a personal touch to your onboarding videos. This feature helps humanize your content, making it more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Incorporate Microvideos
Break down complex information into microvideos. HeyGen's tools allow you to create short, focused clips that are easy for users to digest and retain.
Utilize AI Voiceovers
Enhance your videos with HeyGen's AI voice actor, offering high-quality narration in various languages and tones to suit your brand's voice.
Optimize for Engagement
Maximize video engagement by using HeyGen's AI captions generator to ensure accessibility and clarity, making your content more inclusive and effective.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create app onboarding videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create app onboarding videos in minutes using AI-powered tools like the Free Text to Video Generator and AI Avatars, streamlining the process and enhancing engagement.

What makes HeyGen's onboarding videos effective?

HeyGen's onboarding videos are effective due to their personalized approach, using AI avatars and voiceovers to create relatable content that resonates with users, boosting activation and retention.

Can I use HeyGen for SaaS onboarding?

Absolutely! HeyGen is perfect for SaaS onboarding, offering tools to create clear, concise explainer videos that help users understand your software's value, reducing churn and increasing satisfaction.

How does HeyGen improve video engagement?

HeyGen improves video engagement by providing features like AI captions and interactive guides, ensuring your content is accessible, clear, and captivating for all users.

