About this template

Creating accessibility awareness videos has never been easier. With HeyGen, you can produce engaging, inclusive content that meets WCAG guidelines, ensuring your message reaches everyone. Our AI-driven tools simplify the process, allowing you to focus on what matters most: connecting with your audience.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Captions Generator, Audio Descriptions, Transcripts, Screen Reader Compatibility



‍What's Included:

This template includes everything you need to create accessible videos: AI avatars for engaging presentations, automatic captions and transcripts for clarity, audio descriptions for inclusivity, and screen reader compatibility to ensure everyone can access your content.

Use Cases Training Videos HR teams can create accessible training videos that comply with WCAG guidelines, ensuring all employees, including those with disabilities, receive the same quality of training. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to add captions and audio descriptions, enhancing understanding and retention. Marketing Campaigns Marketers can boost engagement by creating accessible video content that resonates with a wider audience. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and captions to craft compelling stories that everyone can enjoy, increasing your brand's reach and impact. Customer Support Customer success managers can enhance support materials with accessible videos, providing clear, understandable guidance to all users. HeyGen's tools ensure your content is inclusive, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. Sales Presentations Sales leaders can create persuasive, accessible presentations that captivate all potential clients. With HeyGen, add captions and audio descriptions to your sales videos, ensuring your message is clear and inclusive, leading to higher conversion rates.