Convert Text Script to Video Template

Transform your scripts into engaging videos effortlessly with HeyGen's AI-powered tools.

hero image
VideoCategory
AI ConversionTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Unlock the power of AI to convert your text scripts into captivating videos in minutes. HeyGen's template empowers marketers, HR teams, trainers, and sales leaders to create professional videos without the need for expensive agencies. Experience the transformation from static text to dynamic video content that captures attention and drives engagement.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Voice Cloning, Automatic Subtitles, Multilingual Support


What's Included:

This template includes customizable scenes, AI-generated avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and automatic subtitles to ensure your message is clear and accessible to a global audience. Export your videos in various formats suitable for any platform.

Use Cases

Marketing Campaigns
Elevate your marketing efforts by converting text scripts into engaging videos. HeyGen's AI tools help you create captivating content that resonates with your audience, increasing brand awareness and driving conversions.
Training Modules
Streamline your training process by turning scripts into interactive video modules. With HeyGen, you can create consistent, on-brand training content that enhances learning and retention for your team.
Sales Presentations
Transform your sales scripts into dynamic video presentations. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to deliver compelling pitches that capture attention and close deals faster.
Customer Support
Enhance your customer support with informative video guides. Convert text instructions into easy-to-follow videos, improving customer satisfaction and reducing support queries.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos. They help humanize your message and engage viewers more effectively.
Utilize Voice Cloning
Clone voices to maintain consistency across multilingual videos. This feature ensures your message is delivered authentically in any language.
Incorporate Subtitles
Add automatic subtitles to make your videos accessible to a wider audience. This enhances engagement and ensures your content is understood by all viewers.
Customize Templates
Take advantage of customizable templates to maintain brand consistency. Tailor scenes and styles to align with your brand identity effortlessly.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen convert text to video?

HeyGen uses advanced AI to transform text scripts into videos by generating lifelike avatars, adding voiceovers, and creating scenes. This process is quick and requires no technical expertise.

Can I use my own voice in the videos?

Yes, HeyGen's voice cloning feature allows you to use your own voice or select from a range of AI voices to narrate your videos, ensuring a personalized touch.

What video formats can I export?

HeyGen supports multiple video export formats, allowing you to choose the best option for your platform, whether it's for social media, presentations, or internal use.

Is multilingual support available?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers multilingual support, enabling you to create videos in various languages with accurate lip-sync and voice style preservation.

