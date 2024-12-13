Brand Launch Video Template

Create stunning brand launch videos in minutes with HeyGen's AI-powered templates.

hero image
MarketingCategory
Brand LaunchTemplate
2025-10-17Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Unleash the power of HeyGen's Brand Launch Video Template to captivate your audience and make a lasting impression. Transform your brand's story into a compelling visual narrative that resonates across platforms. With HeyGen, you can effortlessly create high-impact videos that drive engagement and elevate your brand's presence.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, High-Resolution MP4, Social Media Sharing


What's Included:

Our template includes customizable scenes, AI-generated avatars, and seamless social media integration, ensuring your brand launch video is both professional and impactful.

Use Cases

Product Launch Videos
Marketers can use HeyGen to create dynamic product launch videos that highlight key features and benefits, driving excitement and anticipation among potential customers.
Brand Storytelling
HR teams can craft compelling brand stories that engage employees and stakeholders, using HeyGen's AI avatars to add a personal touch to the narrative.
Sales Presentations
Sales leaders can enhance their presentations with engaging video intros, making a strong first impression and setting the stage for successful pitches.
Training and Onboarding
Trainers can create animated explainers that simplify complex concepts, ensuring new hires quickly understand and align with the brand's mission and values.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use HeyGen's AI avatars to put a face to your message, making your brand launch video more relatable and engaging for viewers.
Optimize for Social Media
Ensure your video is formatted for social media sharing, maximizing reach and engagement across platforms with HeyGen's easy export options.
Focus on Key Messages
Highlight the most important aspects of your brand or product to keep your audience focused and interested throughout the video.
Use High-Quality Visuals
Ensure your video is produced in high-resolution MP4 to maintain a professional look and feel, enhancing viewer experience and brand perception.

Recommended Templates

video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Facility Tour Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Employee Onboarding Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Dental Practice Promo Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Job Posting Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Training Videos Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Motivation Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Car Test Drive Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Corporate Culture Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Real Estate Agent Promo Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Freight Company Video Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create a brand launch video quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create a brand launch video in minutes using our AI-powered templates, which streamline the process and eliminate the need for expensive agencies.

What formats are available for export?

HeyGen allows you to export your videos in high-resolution MP4, ensuring compatibility and quality across all platforms and devices.

Can I customize the video templates?

Yes, HeyGen's templates are fully customizable, allowing you to tailor scenes, avatars, and messages to fit your brand's unique style and objectives.

How does HeyGen improve video engagement?

HeyGen enhances engagement by using AI avatars and voiceovers, making videos more interactive and relatable, which captures and retains viewer attention.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo