Apartment Tour Video Template

Create stunning apartment tour videos in minutes with HeyGen's AI-powered templates.

hero image
Real EstateCategory
Apartment TourTemplate
2025-10-15Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Transform your real estate marketing with HeyGen's Apartment Tour Video Template. Designed for marketers and real estate professionals, this template allows you to create engaging virtual tours that captivate potential buyers and renters. With HeyGen, you can replace expensive agencies, save time, and increase engagement effortlessly.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Customizable Scenes, Drag-and-Drop Editing, Licensed Music Tracks


What's Included:

Our template includes AI avatars to guide your tour, customizable scenes to match your brand, drag-and-drop editing for ease of use, and licensed music tracks to enhance the viewing experience.

Use Cases

Real Estate Listings
Enhance your property listings with immersive video tours. HeyGen's templates make it easy to showcase every room and feature, attracting more potential buyers and renters.
Virtual Open Houses
Host virtual open houses with engaging video tours. Use HeyGen to create a seamless experience that allows viewers to explore properties from the comfort of their homes.
Social Media Marketing
Boost your social media presence with captivating apartment tour videos. HeyGen's templates are optimized for platforms like Instagram and Facebook, ensuring maximum reach and engagement.
Client Presentations
Impress clients with professional video presentations of properties. HeyGen's easy-to-use tools allow you to create polished videos that highlight key features and benefits.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your tours. They can guide viewers through the property, providing insights and highlighting key features.
Customize Your Scenes
Tailor each scene to reflect your brand's style. HeyGen's customizable features allow you to adjust colors, fonts, and layouts to match your branding.
Incorporate Licensed Music
Enhance the viewing experience with licensed music tracks. Choose from a variety of options to set the right mood for your video tours.
Optimize for Social Media
Ensure your videos are optimized for social media platforms. HeyGen's templates are designed to fit various aspect ratios, making sharing seamless.

Recommended Templates

video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Employee Onboarding Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Dental Practice Promo Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Training Videos Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Motivation Videos Template
video thumbnail
Create Corporate Culture Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Real Estate Agent Promo Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Online Course Videos Template
video thumbnail
Create Virtual Real Estate Tours Template
template previewtemplate preview
Team Introduction Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Amazon Store Promo Video Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I create an apartment tour video?

With HeyGen, creating an apartment tour video is simple. Use our drag-and-drop editor to customize scenes, add AI avatars, and incorporate music. Start creating in minutes!

Can I use my own branding in the videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen's templates are fully customizable, allowing you to incorporate your brand's colors, fonts, and logos for a consistent look.

What formats are supported for social media?

HeyGen supports various formats optimized for social media, including vertical and square videos, ensuring your content looks great on any platform.

Is there a watermark on the videos?

No, HeyGen offers a free AI video generator with no watermark, allowing you to create professional videos without any branding distractions.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo