Create engaging explainer videos in minutes with HeyGen's powerful AI tools.
MarketingCategory
Explainer VideoTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Transform your communication strategy with HeyGen's Animated Explainer Video Tool. Designed for marketers, HR teams, trainers, sales leaders, and customer success managers, this template empowers you to create captivating explainer videos that engage and inform your audience. Say goodbye to expensive agencies and hello to a streamlined, cost-effective video creation process.
Key Features Include:
AI avatars, drag-and-drop editor, AI voiceover, brand customization, free plan
What's Included:
With HeyGen, you get access to a suite of AI-powered tools that make video creation a breeze. From AI Training Videos to AI Voice Actor, our platform offers everything you need to produce professional-quality explainer videos quickly and efficiently.
Use Cases
Marketing Campaigns
Marketers can leverage HeyGen to create compelling explainer videos that boost engagement and drive conversions. With AI avatars and voiceovers, your message will resonate with your audience, leading to increased brand awareness and sales.
Employee Training
HR teams can streamline training processes by using HeyGen to produce engaging training videos. The AI Training Videos tool allows for easy script creation and avatar integration, ensuring consistent and effective communication across your organization.
Sales Presentations
Sales leaders can enhance their presentations with HeyGen's explainer videos. Use AI Spokesperson to deliver your pitch with lifelike avatars, making your message more persuasive and memorable, ultimately closing more deals.
Customer Support
Customer success managers can improve support materials by creating clear and concise explainer videos. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator ensures accessibility, while the AI Voice Actor adds a professional touch to your content.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with HeyGen's AI avatars. This feature helps humanize your content, making it more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Utilize Brand Customization
Ensure your videos align with your brand identity by using HeyGen's customization options. Adjust colors, fonts, and styles to maintain brand consistency across all your video content.
Incorporate AI Voiceovers
Enhance your videos with high-quality AI voiceovers available in multiple languages and tones. This feature ensures your message is delivered clearly and professionally.
Start with Templates
Kickstart your video creation process by using HeyGen's ready-made templates. These templates provide a solid foundation, allowing you to focus on crafting your message without starting from scratch.
HeyGen's AI-powered tools streamline the video creation process, allowing you to produce professional-quality explainer videos in minutes. Features like AI avatars and voiceovers automate tasks that typically require significant time and effort.
What makes HeyGen's explainer videos engaging?
HeyGen combines AI avatars, voiceovers, and customizable templates to create visually appealing and informative videos. These elements work together to capture and maintain audience attention, enhancing engagement.
Can I customize videos to match my brand?
Yes, HeyGen offers extensive brand customization options. You can adjust colors, fonts, and styles to ensure your videos align with your brand identity, providing a consistent look and feel across all content.
Is there a free plan available with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers a free plan that allows you to explore its features and create videos without any initial investment. This plan is perfect for testing the platform's capabilities before committing to a paid subscription.