Model Context Protocol (MCP)
Empowering Contextual AI Integration
and Contextual Intelligence
At HeyGen, we're committed to leading advancements in contextual AI integration. Our new MCP (Model Context Protocol) server facilitates the connection of AI video generators to various external tools and data sources, creating intuitive, powerful, and contextually intelligent AI-generated video experiences.
What is MCP?
Seamlessly Connect with Diverse
External Tools and Data Sources
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard crafted to enable contextual AI integration. It connects AI video generators to various tools and data sources, allowing AI video applications to interact with external systems in a standardized and efficient way. This integration simplifies how AI creators request and receive information from databases, APIs, and file systems.
are components within AI video applications that communicate with MCP servers, leveraging the text-to-video model.
act as bridges between AI models and external systems, managing requests and responses efficiently.
MCP Hosts manage MCP clients and control permissions and security policies.
Why choose HeyGen?
Bring AI Video to Your Workflow
with HeyGen and MCP
Integrate HeyGen's AI video capabilities into your preferred tools. Whether you're using IDEs like Cursor or LLM chat clients like Claude Desktop, you can streamline your contextual AI integration. Explore video generation with context and enhance your applications seamlessly. Visit our developer documentation to learn more, or install on GitHub.
Easy Integration
Connect to HeyGen's capabilities without needing to implement any APIs or track changelogs.
Interoperability
Effortlessly link your AI video applications with diverse external systems, from chat clients to IDEs.
Extensibility
HeyGen’s MCP Server makes new capabilities available immediately upon release with generative artificial intelligence - no coding required for updates.
What are the use cases?
HeyGen's MCP Server
is Ideal for Any Application
Imagine your AI video generator needs data from a database. Instead of crafting custom integrations for every database, your AI application can utilize an MCP client to connect seamlessly to HeyGen’s MCP server, allowing access to your preferred database in a standardized manner.
AI-powered IDE assistants
Leverage the MCP Server to create realistic videos of individuals speaking in real-time from your IDE without writing scripts.
CRM Systems
Modern CRM systems can utilize HeyGen's MCP Server to create personalized AI-generated videos on-demand without the risk of AI-generated misinformation.
Customer Service Chatbots
Enhance customer service bots with AI video messaging capabilities through MCP.
AI-Driven Content Creation Tools
Easily translate videos using HeyGen's MCP server at scale.
Financial Analysis Platforms
Enable the summarization of articles and news in video format without needing API implementation.
Healthcare Applications
Healthcare apps can communicate in any language by implementing HeyGen's MCP server along with video capabilities.
FAQ
MCP is an open standard designed to connect AI models to diverse tools and data sources, enabling AI applications to interact with external systems effectively.
HeyGen uses the MCP server to seamlessly connect AI applications with different tools and data, creating more intuitive and powerful video experiences.
The MCP enables standardized and efficient interaction between AI models and external systems, enhancing the contextual intelligence of AI applications.
Yes, HeyGen's MCP server makes new capabilities available as they are released, with no coding required for integration.
HeyGen's MCP server ensures secure connections by managing requests and responses between AI models and external systems effectively.