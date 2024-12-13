About Plainly

Plainly is a video automation tool that lets users generate personalized videos at scale by connecting dynamic data sources to pre-designed video templates. It’s ideal for marketing, sales, and internal communications, enabling businesses to deliver tailored video content automatically without manual editing.

HeyGen and Plainly

The HeyGen and Plainly integration combines lifelike AI avatar videos with powerful video automation, allowing users to create dynamic, personalized video content at scale. By linking HeyGen’s human-like narration with Plainly’s data-driven templates, teams can automate high-volume video production for marketing, sales, and customer engagement.