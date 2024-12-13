About Pabbly
Pabbly is a comprehensive automation platform that enables users to connect multiple applications, automate repetitive tasks, and streamline business processes without any coding. It offers tools for email marketing, subscription billing, form building, and workflow automation, making it ideal for small to medium-sized businesses.
HeyGen and Pabbly
The HeyGen and Pabbly integration allows users to automate the creation and distribution of personalized AI videos by connecting HeyGen with hundreds of other apps and triggers. This enables teams to streamline marketing, sales, and customer engagement workflows with lifelike video content triggered by real-time data and events.
Use cases
- Automated lead follow-up videos: Trigger personalized AI video messages from HeyGen when a new lead is captured through forms, CRMs, or email signups connected via Pabbly—boosting engagement and conversion.
- Customer onboarding and engagement: Automatically send custom onboarding or welcome videos after a purchase or signup, using Pabbly to track the event and HeyGen to generate human-like, scalable video content.
- Event-driven video campaigns: Use Pabbly to monitor user actions like webinar registrations, form submissions, or plan upgrades, and trigger targeted HeyGen videos to inform, educate, or upsell at the right moment.