HeyGen for Startups
Frictionless AI Video for Early-Stage Innovators
HeyGen for Startups is a specialized program created to assist innovative founders in accelerating growth by utilizing the power of an AI video generator with enterprise-grade features at a fraction of the typical cost. Whether you’re launching your first product or scaling your marketing strategies, this program will enable you to hit the ground running with HeyGen’s powerful video API and SaaS platform. As a result, you can create top-notch AI-generated video content quickly.
What You Get
We’ve bundled exceptional value to help you build with speed and creativity. When you become a part of HeyGen for Startups, you'll gain access to significant discounts and resources aimed at supporting your growth from day one. Choose your one-time introductory offer:
Option A
$1,000 for 20K API credits (normally $10,000)
Option B
$7,500 for a one-year Enterprise SaaS plan (normally $30,000)
This one-time introductory offer is valid for new startup customers.
Who’s Eligible
This program is tailored for startup founders. To qualify, you should actively be building a venture-backed company with credible traction that emphasizes venture capital and startup growth. You must adhere to these eligibility criteria:
Stage
Your startup must be pre-Series B.
Accelerator Alumni
You have graduated from a globally recognized startup accelerators like Y Combinator and Techstars.
This offer is only valid for new HeyGen customers.
How It Works
Getting started is straightforward and fast. Here's how to claim your startup benefits in four easy steps, all utilizing our AI video maker:
Apply online by completing a quick eligibility form.
Apply online by completing a quick eligibility form.
We conduct a brief manual review to verify funding, stage, and accelerator affiliation.
We conduct a brief manual review to verify funding, stage, and accelerator affiliation.
Once approved, you will receive an email containing a unique discount code for your AI video generator access.
Once approved, you will receive an email containing a unique discount code for your AI video generator access.
Start creating captivating AI voice over content and explore the capabilities of the best AI video generator on the market, always keeping in mind ethical considerations in AI voice synthesis. Sign up today to begin transforming your startup with HeyGen.
Start creating captivating AI voice over content and explore the capabilities of the best AI video generator on the market, always keeping in mind ethical considerations in AI voice synthesis. Sign up today to begin transforming your startup with HeyGen.
HeyGen for Startups FAQ
HeyGen for Startups is a program offering innovative founders AI video tools to boost growth at a reduced cost. Take the first step to transform your startup with HeyGen.
This program is for pre-Series B startups that have graduated from recognized accelerators like Y Combinator or Techstars.
Startups get massive discounts on API credits or an Enterprise plan, enhancing growth with advanced video tools. Discover the ways HeyGen can help boost your startup's growth at HeyGen.
Eligible startups can apply online by filling out a quick eligibility form on the HeyGen website.
HeyGen offers AI-generated avatars, customizable templates, and multi-language voiceovers to create professional videos. Experience these innovative tools firsthand by signing up on HeyGen.