Convierte cualquier guion en un vídeo profesional con este creador de vídeos para RR. HH. Sin cámaras, sin equipos de rodaje, sin software de edición. Crea vídeos de incorporación, formación y políticas en más de 175 idiomas para que todo tu equipo pueda verlos desde cualquier lugar.
Funciones del creador de vídeos para RR. HH.
Convierte guiones de RR. HH. en vídeos con IA
Write or paste your script and get a complete HR video back in minutes. This text-to-video tool handles scenes, narration, and timing, while a simple drag-and-drop editor keeps video creation fast. The script to video workflow needs no filming and nothing to learn first.
Limpieza de voz y grabación inteligente
Graba tu mensaje una sola vez y obtén una toma limpia y pulida sin tener que repetirla. Speech Cleanup elimina muletillas, pausas largas, falsos comienzos y repeticiones, y luego une tus mejores tomas con transiciones imperceptibles. Ahorras tiempo y evitas la edición manual de vídeo, logrando un resultado de alta calidad.
Multilingual Training in 175+ Languages
Reach every employee in the language they understand best. Translate any HR video into 175+ languages with lifelike AI avatars, natural voiceovers, and accurate lip sync, so content feels local. Use the video translator to communicate with global teams and deploy worldwide.
Edita y personaliza cualquier vídeo de RR. HH.
Policies and processes change, and your videos can keep up without a single reshoot. Edit the script to update company policies, then regenerate in minutes. Your onboarding and training video library stays current, available on-demand and easy to customize, boosting team productivity.
Plantillas de vídeo coherentes con tu marca y exportación
Keep every HR video consistent with your logo, colors, and fonts applied automatically. Turn a presentation into a polished module with PPT to video, with full customization for each team. Export an MP4 or a SCORM package that drops straight into your LMS for tracking.
Ideas y casos de uso de vídeos de RR. HH.
New hires get inconsistent onboarding when it depends on someone's calendar. Paste your orientation script into the course builder, pick from ready-made video templates, and engage every employee with the same welcome on day one.
Compliance content goes stale the moment a rule changes, and reshooting is slow. Update the script and regenerate, and the built-in subtitle generator keeps policy training digestible and effective for every team.
Open enrollment emails get ignored, and dense PDFs confuse employees. Turn your benefits guide into engaging videos with PDF to video, so staff understand their options and act before the deadline.
A generic welcome email feels flat on day one. Record a short message, build a presenter avatar, and let every new hire feel your company culture with a personal touch and stronger employee engagement.
Recording leadership updates eats hours and rarely scales. Convert a memo into clear video communication, or make a faceless video, so company news reaches every employee with the same message and tone.
Hiring posts blend together and rarely show your team. Build recruiting videos and job ads with the AI ad maker, then share them on LinkedIn and social media to engage candidates and strengthen recruitment.
Cómo funciona un creador de vídeos para RR. HH.
Create HR videos in four clear steps that take you from a script to a polished, share-ready video for your team.
Elige un diseño y un estilo visual para tu vídeo de RR. HH., luego ajusta la relación de aspecto, los colores y la imagen de marca.
Escribe o pega tu guion de incorporación o formación y luego ajusta el tono y el ritmo para mayor claridad.
Añade subtítulos, música y fondos. La función de limpieza de voz elimina automáticamente las muletillas y las pausas.
Renderiza tu vídeo de RR. HH. terminado y, a continuación, descarga un MP4 o exporta un paquete SCORM para tu LMS.
An HR video maker is a tool that turns a script into finished human resources videos for onboarding, training, and recruitment. Paste your text, pick a style, and the AI video generator builds the scenes, voice, and timing for effective HR content without filming.
Yes. Edit the script, swap a scene, or update a figure, then regenerate in minutes, no reshoot or studio time. Everything starts from text, so you refine each video later in the AI video editor and roll updates across every language at once.
Sube tu presentación y cada diapositiva se convertirá en una escena con narración de texto a voz. Añade texto, animaciones y tu logotipo, luego genera para transformar diapositivas estáticas en un vídeo claro. ¿Necesitas un punto de partida? El generador de guiones de vídeo redacta primero un guion limpio.
Sí. Empieza con plantillas de vídeo prediseñadas y luego personaliza colores, fuentes, logotipos y diseños. Crea vídeos atractivos desde cero y añade subtítulos al vídeo para producir piezas pulidas que refuercen tu marca y mantengan todos los vídeos de recursos humanos coherentes.
Sí. Crea un solo vídeo de RR. HH. y luego personaliza tantos tutoriales, seminarios web y actualizaciones como quieras a partir del mismo guion. Con la clonación de voz por IA, la narración se mantiene coherente, y HeyGen localiza el contenido a más de 175 idiomas sin los costes de la producción de vídeo tradicional.
Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card so HR teams can try this AI video maker. Add motion to animate text and make your video more engaging, then upgrade for the full suite, longer videos, and SCORM export to your LMS platform.
Explora más herramientas impulsadas por inteligencia artificial
Dale vida a cualquier foto con voz y movimientos hiperrealistas usando Avatar IV.
Transforma tus guiones y políticas en vídeos profesionales de RR. HH. con IA.