Creador de vídeos de RR. HH. para producir vídeos de recursos humanos

Convierte cualquier guion en un vídeo profesional con este creador de vídeos para RR. HH. Sin cámaras, sin equipos de rodaje, sin software de edición. Crea vídeos de incorporación, formación y políticas en más de 175 idiomas para que todo tu equipo pueda verlos desde cualquier lugar.

HR video maker creating human resources videos from a script.
141.999.561Videos generados
116.756.600Avatares generados
19.584.524Videos traducidos
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Millones de personas en todo el mundo confían en nosotros para dar vida a sus historias.
Características clave

Funciones del creador de vídeos para RR. HH.

Convierte guiones de RR. HH. en vídeos con IA

Write or paste your script and get a complete HR video back in minutes. This text-to-video tool handles scenes, narration, and timing, while a simple drag-and-drop editor keeps video creation fast. The script to video workflow needs no filming and nothing to learn first.

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Employee using an AI HR video maker to turn a script into a video.

Limpieza de voz y grabación inteligente

Graba tu mensaje una sola vez y obtén una toma limpia y pulida sin tener que repetirla. Speech Cleanup elimina muletillas, pausas largas, falsos comienzos y repeticiones, y luego une tus mejores tomas con transiciones imperceptibles. Ahorras tiempo y evitas la edición manual de vídeo, logrando un resultado de alta calidad.

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Speech Cleanup polishing a recorded HR video into a flawless take.

Multilingual Training in 175+ Languages

Reach every employee in the language they understand best. Translate any HR video into 175+ languages with lifelike AI avatars, natural voiceovers, and accurate lip sync, so content feels local. Use the video translator to communicate with global teams and deploy worldwide.

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Multinational team watching multilingual HR training videos in 175+ languages.

Edita y personaliza cualquier vídeo de RR. HH.

Policies and processes change, and your videos can keep up without a single reshoot. Edit the script to update company policies, then regenerate in minutes. Your onboarding and training video library stays current, available on-demand and easy to customize, boosting team productivity.

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Editing and customizing an HR video library interface.

Plantillas de vídeo coherentes con tu marca y exportación

Keep every HR video consistent with your logo, colors, and fonts applied automatically. Turn a presentation into a polished module with PPT to video, with full customization for each team. Export an MP4 or a SCORM package that drops straight into your LMS for tracking.

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On-brand HR video templates ready to export to MP4 or SCORM.

Ideas y casos de uso de vídeos de RR. HH.

Onboarding and Orientation for New Hires

Onboarding and Orientation for New Hires

New hires get inconsistent onboarding when it depends on someone's calendar. Paste your orientation script into the course builder, pick from ready-made video templates, and engage every employee with the same welcome on day one.

Effective HR and Compliance Training

Effective HR and Compliance Training

Compliance content goes stale the moment a rule changes, and reshooting is slow. Update the script and regenerate, and the built-in subtitle generator keeps policy training digestible and effective for every team.

Vídeos sobre prestaciones y periodo de inscripción abierta

Vídeos sobre prestaciones y periodo de inscripción abierta

Open enrollment emails get ignored, and dense PDFs confuse employees. Turn your benefits guide into engaging videos with PDF to video, so staff understand their options and act before the deadline.

Vídeos de bienvenida y cultura de empresa

Vídeos de bienvenida y cultura de empresa

A generic welcome email feels flat on day one. Record a short message, build a presenter avatar, and let every new hire feel your company culture with a personal touch and stronger employee engagement.

Comunicación interna y actualizaciones

Comunicación interna y actualizaciones

Recording leadership updates eats hours and rarely scales. Convert a memo into clear video communication, or make a faceless video, so company news reaches every employee with the same message and tone.

Recruitment and Recruiting Videos

Recruitment and Recruiting Videos

Hiring posts blend together and rarely show your team. Build recruiting videos and job ads with the AI ad maker, then share them on LinkedIn and social media to engage candidates and strengthen recruitment.

How it works

Cómo funciona un creador de vídeos para RR. HH.

Create HR videos in four clear steps that take you from a script to a polished, share-ready video for your team.

Step 1

Elige una plantilla

Elige un diseño y un estilo visual para tu vídeo de RR. HH., luego ajusta la relación de aspecto, los colores y la imagen de marca.

Step 2

Añade tu guion

Escribe o pega tu guion de incorporación o formación y luego ajusta el tono y el ritmo para mayor claridad.

Step 3

Personaliza y perfecciona

Añade subtítulos, música y fondos. La función de limpieza de voz elimina automáticamente las muletillas y las pausas.

Step 4

Genera y comparte

Renderiza tu vídeo de RR. HH. terminado y, a continuación, descarga un MP4 o exporta un paquete SCORM para tu LMS.

Choosing an HR video template with a layout and visual style.
Adding an HR script to a video and refining tone and pacing.
Customizing captions and cleaning up an HR video automatically.
Generating a finished HR video and exporting an MP4 or SCORM package.

Preguntas frecuentes (FAQ)

What is an HR video maker and how does it help HR teams?

An HR video maker is a tool that turns a script into finished human resources videos for onboarding, training, and recruitment. Paste your text, pick a style, and the AI video generator builds the scenes, voice, and timing for effective HR content without filming.

¿Puedo editar un vídeo de incorporación cuando cambien las políticas de la empresa?

Yes. Edit the script, swap a scene, or update a figure, then regenerate in minutes, no reshoot or studio time. Everything starts from text, so you refine each video later in the AI video editor and roll updates across every language at once.

¿Cómo convierto una presentación en vídeos de recursos humanos?

Sube tu presentación y cada diapositiva se convertirá en una escena con narración de texto a voz. Añade texto, animaciones y tu logotipo, luego genera para transformar diapositivas estáticas en un vídeo claro. ¿Necesitas un punto de partida? El generador de guiones de vídeo redacta primero un guion limpio.

¿Puedo personalizar las plantillas de vídeo para los equipos de recursos humanos?

Sí. Empieza con plantillas de vídeo prediseñadas y luego personaliza colores, fuentes, logotipos y diseños. Crea vídeos atractivos desde cero y añade subtítulos al vídeo para producir piezas pulidas que refuercen tu marca y mantengan todos los vídeos de recursos humanos coherentes.

¿Puedo crear vídeos de recursos humanos a gran escala para un equipo global?

Sí. Crea un solo vídeo de RR. HH. y luego personaliza tantos tutoriales, seminarios web y actualizaciones como quieras a partir del mismo guion. Con la clonación de voz por IA, la narración se mantiene coherente, y HeyGen localiza el contenido a más de 175 idiomas sin los costes de la producción de vídeo tradicional.

Is there a free way to try the HR video maker first?

Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card so HR teams can try this AI video maker. Add motion to animate text and make your video more engaging, then upgrade for the full suite, longer videos, and SCORM export to your LMS platform.

Explora más herramientas impulsadas por inteligencia artificial

Dale vida a cualquier foto con voz y movimientos hiperrealistas usando Avatar IV.

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Empieza a crear con HeyGen

Transforma tus guiones y políticas en vídeos profesionales de RR. HH. con IA.

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