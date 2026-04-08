Seedance 2.0 AI Video Generator App
The most cinematic AI video model in the world now runs inside HeyGen. Generate cinematic b-roll from a prompt, place yourself in Seedance footage, or go from a single idea to a complete, finished video. Three tools, one platform, no crew required.
Key features of Seedance 2.0 on HeyGen
Multimodal cinematic video from a single prompt bar
Open the AI Video Generator, select the Seedance 2 model, and type your scene description. Attach reference images, choose a character, add audio, and set your aspect ratio and duration — all from a single prompt bar. Pick a preset like Multi-Scene Cut, UGC-Style Ad, Dynamic Camera Move, or Multi-Character Scene to get started instantly.
Text-to-video with cinematic camera controls
Describe any scene and Seedance 2.0 generates footage with physics-accurate motion, realistic lighting, and production-grade depth of field through the Text to Video tool. The model interprets camera direction from your prompt, so dolly moves, crane shots, FPV sequences, and close-ups respond to natural language. Your b-roll looks directed, not generated.
Reference image and video input
Upload a product photo, brand asset, or existing clip and switch to Ref to Video mode. Seedance 2.0 creates cinematic footage around your reference using the Image to Video workflow, preserving colour grading, composition, and visual identity while adding dynamic camera motion and physics-accurate movement that brings static content to life.
Native voice cloning and multilingual lip-sync
Seedance 2.0 footage on HeyGen comes with full audio integration. Layer narration using AI Voice Cloning in 175+ languages with frame-accurate Lip Sync that synchronises every word with on-screen movement. Other platforms serving Seedance provide raw, silent clips. HeyGen delivers fully localised video.
Verified real human faces in Seedance footage
Seedance 2.0 does not permit real human faces on its public API. HeyGen's first-party consent and identity verification infrastructure changes that. AI Clone yourself in a few minutes, and your verified likeness appears in cinematic Seedance footage through Avatar IV with locked identity, clothing, and visual consistency across every shot. No other platform can provide this.
Use cases
Brand and campaign films
Traditional branded video takes weeks of scheduling, filming, and post-production. Seedance 2.0 on HeyGen generates cinematic scenes with consistent lighting, framing, and identity so you can publish marketing videos at the quality your brand demands in minutes, not months.
Social content and UGC-style adverts
Select the UGC-Style Ad preset, drop in a product reference, and generate scroll-stopping Seedance 2.0 promo video footage optimized for Reels, TikToks, and Shorts. Cinematic quality at social speed, without filming a single take.
Product demos and showcases
Upload a product photo and Seedance 2.0 generates cinematic footage with dynamic lighting, realistic motion, and multiple angles through the product demo video workflow. Studio-quality product content without a studio, a photographer, or a production budget.
Multi-character cinematic sequences
Select the Multi-Character Scene preset and place multiple characters in a single cinematic shot with synchronized motion using AI Face Swap. Conversations, interviews, and panel-style content with consistent likeness across every person in frame.
Training and education
Build complete training video modules with cinematic Seedance 2.0 footage and presenter narration. Video Agent generates structured, fully edited content up to three minutes long, ready for any LMS. Update content by editing the script and regenerating without reshooting.
Thought leadership and personal branding
Seedance 2.0 generates cinematic settings for your message while the Reel Generator formats and publishes to every platform. Publish consistently without being on camera every time, with the production value your audience expects.
How it works
Seedance 2.0 is integrated into three tools inside HeyGen. Each one is designed for a different workflow. Use any one or combine all three.
Open the AI Video Generator
Launch the AI Video Generator inside HeyGen. Seedance 2 is selected by default, with Ref to Video mode available for reference-based generation.
Write your prompt or choose a preset
Type your scene description, or select Multi-Scene Cut, UGC-Style Ad, Dynamic Camera Move, or Multi-Character Scene. Set the duration for up to 15 seconds and choose 16:9 or any other aspect ratio.
Attach references and generate
Add reference images, select a character, choose a language, or attach audio from the input bar. Hit generate and Seedance 2.0 creates cinematic footage in a single pass.
Review, edit, and publish
Preview your generation in Recent Creations. Download it as an MP4, send it to Avatar Shots or Video Agent for further editing, or publish it directly to any platform.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Seedance 2.0 and why is it within HeyGen?
Seedance 2.0 is a cinematic AI video generation model known for physics-accurate motion, multimodal input, and consistent characters. HeyGen has integrated it across three tools so that you can go beyond raw clip generation and create complete videos with verified faces, voiceover, multilingual output, and editorial control that standalone Seedance platforms cannot provide.
What can I create with Seedance 2.0 on HeyGen that I cannot on other platforms?
Standalone Seedance platforms generate silent 15-second clips with no real human faces. HeyGen adds verified identity through the AI Avatar Generator, complete video assembly through Video Agent, voiceover in over 175 languages, lip sync, and cinematic footage of up to three minutes. The integration transforms a raw model into a complete production workflow.
How can I create cinematic b-roll using Seedance 2.0?
Open the AI Video Generator, select Seedance 2, and type your scene description or upload a reference image in Ref to Video mode. Choose a preset, set your duration and aspect ratio, and the model returns cinematic footage with realistic lighting and camera behaviour. Use the Video Script Generator if you need help writing your prompt.
Can I use my own face in Seedance 2.0 footage?
Seedance 2.0’s public API blocks real human faces. HeyGen is the only platform where verified faces appear in Seedance footage, enabled by first-party consent and identity verification. Clone yourself once and your likeness remains securely locked across every cinematic scene you generate.
What presets are available in the AI Video Generator?
The prompt bar includes four Seedance 2.0 presets: Multi-Scene Cut for multi-shot sequences, UGC-Style Ad for social-first content, Dynamic Camera Move for cinematic camera language, and Multi-Character Scene for placing multiple people in a single shot. Each preset configures the model for a specific creative workflow.
Can I translate Seedance 2.0 videos into different languages?
Every Seedance 2.0 video on HeyGen supports complete translation through the AI Video Translator with AI Dubbing in 175+ languages. Your voice-over is cloned into each target language with frame-accurate lip sync, so one video becomes a global asset without any re-recording.
Is the footage quality suitable for paid media and television broadcast?
Seedance 2.0 produces cinematic footage rated #1 for realism on G2, with physics-accurate motion and a consistent visual identity. Refine any scene with the AI Video Editor and export in formats ready for broadcast, paid social, or web embedding.
Do production teams see tangible results?
Vision Creative Labs scaled their output from 1–2 videos a year to 50–60 per day using HeyGen. Adding Seedance 2.0 footage brings cinematic quality to that volume without needing extra headcount, studio bookings, or complex production logistics.
What is the price of Seedance 2.0 on HeyGen?
HeyGen offers a free plan that includes Seedance 2.0 access across all three tools. Try out Avatar Shots, Video Agent, and the AI Video Generator before you commit. Paid plans start at $24/month for creators, with customised enterprise pricing available for teams at scale.
What is Ref to Video mode, and when should I use it?
Ref to Video mode lets you upload existing footage or clips as a reference input along with your text prompt. Seedance 2.0 analyses the motion, style, and pacing of your reference and generates new cinematic footage that matches it. Use it when you want to replicate a camera movement, match an existing visual style, or extend a scene you have already shot.
Start creating with HeyGen
Generate cinematic AI video with Seedance 2.0. Create B-roll, avatar shots, and complete videos from a single prompt. No crew required.