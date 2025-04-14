Turn any webpage into a professional, narrated video in minutes using HeyGen's url to video tool. Paste your link, choose a visual style, and get a complete video with captions, voiceover, and animations.
Why Brands Choose HeyGen for Wedding Invitation Video Creation
Personalised text-to-video in under a minute
Skip the production process entirely. Paste your wedding details into the editor, choose a visual theme, and the platform generates a complete wedding invitation video automatically. Every detail, from your names and date to your venue and dress code, is woven into a cinematic, high-quality result. No design background or script to video experience required. You go from a blank page to a share-ready video in the time it takes to write a message.
Browse 1,000+ Customizable Video Templates
Browse a library of over 1,000 wedding invitation video templates spanning romantic, modern, rustic, garden party, and destination wedding aesthetics. Every template is fully editable: swap colours, update fonts, adjust pacing, and apply your own photos or venue footage using the image to video feature. Pick the one that best fits your wedding theme and customise it to feel completely your own. Whether your big day is a black-tie evening or a beachside ceremony, there is a style that matches your vision.
Drag-and-Drop Video Editing, No Skills Needed
Create a wedding invitation video without touching a timeline or learning complex software. The drag-and-drop editor lets you reorder scenes, upload photos, swap audio tracks, trim clips, and crop visuals with straightforward controls. Preview your video at any stage and make changes straightaway without re-rendering the whole project. The video editor takes care of the technical side so you can focus on the design and message.
Natural Voiceover Without Recording Anything
Add a warm, natural-sounding narration to your wedding invitation video without stepping in front of a microphone. Choose from a wide range of natural AI voices across dozens of accents and tones, or clone your own voice from a short sample using voice cloning. The voiceover syncs precisely with your on-screen text and visuals, giving your invitation a personal, intimate feel that plain text simply cannot deliver.
Multilingual Invitations for Global Guest Lists
Destination weddings and multicultural families often require invitations in more than one language. Translate your wedding invitation video into 175+ languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Spanish, Arabic, and French, with natural-sounding narration and accurate lip-sync preserved throughout, using HeyGen's video translator. Produce the English version first, then generate any other language in minutes without rebuilding the video from scratch.
Use Cases for Wedding Invitation Video Maker
Traditional paper invitations do not capture tone, excitement, or personality. When guests are spread across cities and countries, a wedding video invitation lands differently. Write your important details, pair them with the right music and video clips, and send something that feels personal even when delivered to a phone screen thousands of miles away. Guests feel included from the moment the invite arrives, before they have even RSVP'd.
Announcing your engagement or sharing your save-the-date on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook requires something more eye-catching than a photo with text overlay. A wedding invitation video created with the video generator gives you a scroll-stopping clip that showcases your date, venue, and vibe in seconds. Share your wedding invitation video to your feed, add it to your Stories, or pin it to your profile. No videographer or editing app required.
When your guest list spans two languages or two cultures, a single-language invitation leaves half the room feeling like an afterthought. Want to create a beautifully designed Marathi wedding invitation video alongside an English version? Produce one video in your primary language, then generate a fully localized version using AI dubbing for the second. Both versions carry the same warmth, pacing, and visual quality, so every guest feels the invitation was made for them.
Wedding planning platforms and email invitations are practical but rarely memorable. Embedding an online wedding invitation video into your digital invite suite changes the experience entirely. Instead of a block of text, guests receive a produced, narrated video that walks them through your important details with music and visuals. It takes the same information and makes it feel like a celebration. Use the text to video workflow to create it from the copy you have already written.
Booking venues and locking dates happens months before full invitation suites are ready. A save-the-date wedding video lets you communicate urgency and excitement early without waiting for all the details to be finalized. Write the essentials, pick a style from the selection of free templates, and generate a short, gorgeous clip that guests can save immediately. The invitation video format is flexible enough to work for save-the-dates, formal invitations, and day-of welcome messages alike.
The first thing guests see when they land on your wedding website should stun them and set the tone for your big day. A short welcome video with your names, your love story, and your wedding details creates an immediate emotional connection. Use the AI Studio to upload photos and videos, choose background music, and refine the pacing until the video feels exactly right.
How a Wedding Invitation Video Maker
Create a wedding invitation video in four steps that take you from your guest list details to a shareable, polished clip ready for every channel.
Type your names, wedding date, venue, dress code, and any other information you want to include. Add a short personal message or leave it to the narration.
Browse the template library and select the visual style that suits your wedding. Adjust colours, music, pacing, and layout to match your theme.
Select a narration voice, add your own photos, and fine-tune the timing. Every element can be adjusted directly in the editor without any technical skills.
Download your finished wedding invitation video as an MP4 or vertical clip and share it via WhatsApp, Instagram, post, or your wedding website.
A wedding invitation video is a short, produced clip that communicates your wedding details, date, venue, and tone through visuals, narration, and music instead of static text. You write your wedding information, select a visual style, and the platform generates a finished video automatically. No filming, editing software, or design experience is needed. The result is a polished, shareable video that captures the feeling of your event in a way a paper card cannot.
Yes. The level of personalization available goes beyond what most printed invitations offer. You can add your own photos, include a voice that sounds like you are using AI voice generator technology, upload footage from your engagement shoot, and write the exact message you want delivered. The final video reflects your names, your story, and your aesthetic.
Most wedding invitation videos run between 30 seconds and 90 seconds. That is enough time to communicate all the essential details, set the tone, and leave guests excited without overstaying its welcome. Short-form versions (15 to 30 seconds) work well for Instagram Stories and WhatsApp, while slightly longer versions suit wedding websites and email.
Yes. Upload your engagement photos or any personal images directly into the editor and the platform integrates them into the video alongside motion graphics, overlays, and music. Use the image to video feature to turn still photos into animated scenes with smooth transitions.
Making a Marathi wedding invitation video follows the same workflow as any other language. Write your script or wedding details in English, generate the video, then use the video translator to produce a Marathi version with natural narration and preserved lip-sync. You can also type or paste your script directly in Marathi and the platform will generate the video in minutes. This works for all regional Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Gujarati, making it especially useful for families celebrating across multiple language communities.
Yes. Once your primary wedding invitation video is finished, you can generate translated versions in over 175 languages using the video translator. The narration is re-dubbed in the target language with natural-sounding voice output and preserved timing. You do not need to rebuild the video or write a new script. This is particularly useful for multicultural families, destination weddings, and guest lists that span multiple countries.
You can create a free wedding invitation video without downloading any software. Open the online wedding invitation video maker in your browser, choose from the selection of free templates, add your wedding details, and click to generate your video. The free plan requires no credit card and lets you export and share your finished invite. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock additional wedding invitation video templates, longer video lengths, and voice cloning.
A videographer for invitation video content typically requires a shoot day, editing time, and a budget ranging from several hundred to several thousand dollars, with a turnaround of days or weeks. This platform produces a comparable result from text and photos alone in under an hour. You retain full control over every element, can make unlimited edits, and generate multiple versions for different channels without additional cost. The faceless video workflow means no camera, no scheduling, and no waiting.
Yes. Once your wedding invitation video is exported, you can download it as an MP4 in the aspect ratio that fits your platform, including vertical formats optimized for Instagram Stories, Reels, and WhatsApp status. Use the reel generator settings for short-form vertical output and the standard 16:9 export for wedding websites and email embeds.
Yes. Return to the editor, update the relevant details in your script or visual elements, and re-render. The updated video is ready in minutes. This is one of the most practical advantages over printed invitations: if your venue changes, the start time shifts, or you want to add a detail, you generate a new version without reprinting or redesigning anything.
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