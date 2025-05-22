Video Intro Maker: Create Catchy Intro Videos Straightaway

Create professional video intros that build recognition and set the tone for every video. Your audience remember what they see first, so make your opening moments count with studio-quality AI on your side. Launch polished intros that immediately show who you are, what you do, and why your content matters. Turn viewers into subscribers with high-impact branding from the start.

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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YouTube Channel Intros

YouTube Channel Intros

Hook your audience within seconds and spotlight your channel identity. Make a strong impression that increases retention from the very first frame.

Promo and Marketing Videos

Promo and Marketing Videos

Add polished branding that boosts authority and trust. Ensure every campaign begins with a consistent look and message.

Product Launches and Demonstrations

Product Launches and Demonstrations

Show viewers they are watching something worth their attention. A branded opener immediately increases the perceived value of your offering.

Educational Content and Courses

Educational Content and Courses

Use intros to frame lessons with a recognizable style. Teach with clarity and encourage students to stay engaged from the start.

Social Media Shorts

Social Media Shorts

Give short form content a professional finish with filters and sound effects without slowing down your workflow. Keep everything fast, branded, and optimized for performance.

Business Communications

Business Communications

From internal announcements to corporate explainers, intros give your company a cohesive voice, supported by sound effects. Present information with confidence and polish.

Why HeyGen are the Best Video Intro Maker

Make your first impression your strongest impression with intros that enhance credibility and storytelling. Build your brand identity in seconds without any editing experience needed by using video editing templates.

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Built-In Brand Recognition

Create intros that showcase your name, logo, and message with on-brand visuals. Every intro feels consistent so your audience instantly know it is you.

Speed That Scales With Your Content

Generate more polished videos faster with a video maker and keep up with your posting schedule. Whether you publish weekly or daily, AI video intros help you stay ahead.

Professional Quality Every Time

Smooth motion, clean design, and clear audio lift your content from amateur to professional. Impress viewers straightaway and keep them watching.

AI-Generated Motion Graphics

Automatically generate cinematic transitions, logo reveals, and kinetic text animations without manual keyframing or timelines. Simply describe your preferred style and pacing, and the AI builds a ready-to-publish intro that feels deliberate and professional. This makes it easy to create strong first impressions in seconds, not hours.

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Custom Branding Controls

Upload your logo, apply brand colours, and select fonts that match your visual identity across platforms. Every intro becomes a seamless extension of your existing content, helping viewers recognise your brand straightaway. These controls ensure consistency even when creating multiple intro variations.

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Voiceovers and Music Included

Add natural-sounding AI voiceovers or choose soundtracks that reinforce mood, energy, and emotion. Audio elements are balanced automatically so music never overpowers visuals or narration. This creates intros that feel immersive and engaging from the very first second.

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Instant Multi-Platform Exports

Create once and publish everywhere using an AI video generator that adapts your intro for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Export vertical, square, or widescreen versions while preserving framing, timing, and layout. Your intro fits any channel and any audience without extra editing steps.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s as if we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the Video Intro Maker

Go from idea to branded intro in a few guided steps. AI creates and organizes your video elements so you can finish more content with less effort.

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Step 1

Describe Your Introduction

Share your video theme, audience, and tone. AI generates a storyboard that ensures your opener aligns with your message.

Step 2

Customise Your Style

Add brand elements, adjust the layout, and refine your timing. Achieve the precise animated look you have in mind with no complex tools required.

Step 3

Add Audio and Subtitles

Choose voiceovers, music, and clear text to reinforce your message. Accessibility and engagement are built into every intro automatically.

Step 4

Export and Publish

Download your intro in the best format for any platform. Apply it to all your videos and deliver a consistent experience across content.

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is a video intro creator?

A video intro maker is a tool that creates short branded openings for your videos. It adds a professional start that improves recognition, trust, and audience retention through the use of intro video templates.

How long should a video intro last?

Keep your intro short and focused, usually between 3 and 10 seconds. Shorter intros keep viewers interested and move them quickly into the main content.

Can I include my logo in my intro?

Yes, you can upload logos and apply your brand colours and fonts. This keeps your identity consistent and instantly recognisable.

Do I need any editing experience?

No, AI handles the animation and design for you. You can create intros that look professionally made without learning complex software.

Can I add music and voiceovers?

Yes, you can choose from AI voiceovers and curated music tracks to enhance your intros. Audio brings energy and emotion to your opening moments.

Can I use the same intro across all platforms?

Yes, export in multiple aspect ratios that work everywhere. One intro becomes a flexible asset for all your content.

Can I update my intro later?

You can easily edit timing, visuals or messaging at any time. Your intro evolves as your brand grows and changes.

Are intros helpful for business videos?

Absolutely, intros signal professionalism and help audiences trust the message. Corporate communications benefit from a consistent branded start with professional intro video templates.

What video formats can I download?

Export in high quality MP4 formats ready for social posts, presentations, and streaming. Everything is optimized for fast publishing.

Can I use my intro for commercial purposes?

Yes, your intros can be used freely in client projects, marketing campaigns, and monetised content. They are designed for real-world professional use.

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