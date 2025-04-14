Turn your favourite photos into a heartfelt memorial video in minutes. No video editing skills and no cameras needed. Gently animate a portrait, add narration and a music track, and create a memorial your whole family can cherish.
Features of the memorial video maker
Gentle Movement for a Treasured Photo
Upload a single portrait and the image to video tool adds a soft smile or a slight head turn, so a still photograph looks like a living moment. It is a gentle way to bring their story to life without the result ever feeling unsettling.
Combine Photos and Video Clips
Drag and drop the pictures and footage you have gathered, and HeyGen will combine photos and video clips into a flowing slideshow video with transitions and timing handled for you. Reorder scenes or swap an image from a straightforward text-based editor.
Narrated Tribute From Your Words
Write a few sentences about the life of your loved one and the text to video engine turns them into spoken narration in a natural voice. A eulogy or a poem becomes a warm voiceover, a straightforward way to honour your loved one and create a video worthy of the day.
Captions, Names, and Dates on Screen
Customise each slide with names, life dates, quotes, or a favourite saying as clear on-screen text that everyone can read. Type the words once and place them on any slide. Make your tribute personal with the words that mattered most.
A Memorial Video in 175+ Languages
Families are rarely in one place anymore. Generate the finished video in more than 175 languages with lip-synchronised narration, so relatives overseas can hear the same loving words in the language they grew up speaking.
Putting together a funeral slideshow by hand in the week of a service can be quite punishing. Our slideshow maker turns your photos into a well-paced memorial slideshow that tells their story, a thoughtful tribute ready to export as an MP4 and hand to the funeral home.
A somber montage does not fit everyone. Set warm photos to an upbeat song their friends will recognize, mix in short clips of laughter, and create an emotional tribute that sends the room out smiling instead of only grieving.
When no one can face reading the eulogy aloud, the AI voice generator narrates your written words in a calm voice, so you can pay tribute to them without anyone breaking down.
Losing a pet deserves the same care. Add photos from puppy days to the last quiet afternoons, set them to a gentle track, and commemorate a friend who was family.
Relatives who could not travel still deserve to take part. The AI video translator rebuilds the whole video tribute in their language with matched lip movement, so distance never keeps anyone from saying goodbye.
On each anniversary, reopen the project and easily add photos a relative has sent, then regenerate in minutes. It becomes a legacy video that keeps their memory alive with a memorial slideshow the family can cherish for years to come, instead of a file frozen on an old flash drive.
How the memorial video maker works
Our memorial slideshow maker will help you create a memorial video in three to four short steps, from a folder of photos to a share-ready tribute. The tribute video maker allows you to create a memorial slideshow and share your video in minutes, with no timeline to wrestle with.
Upload photos, portraits, and short clips. Almost any format works, and you can add more later.
Pick from a variety of templates and explore more video styles, then customise the background and font. Every video template is editable, so you can choose a beautiful memorial slideshow template for memorial and funeral services alike.
Choose or upload a song to build a video with music, then add names, dates, captions, and optional narration in a natural voice.
Render in HD or 4K, then download your tribute video as an MP4 and hand a copy to the funeral home or send a private link.
A memorial video maker is a tool that helps you create a memorial slideshow from photos, video clips, music, and text. You upload your images, choose a template, and it builds a memorial tribute in minutes. Many families use it to create a tribute video for a service or as a lasting keepsake.
Most families use 60 to 100 photos in a memorial photo slideshow, each shown for three to five seconds, which makes a five to ten minute video. For a looping reception video, ten to fifteen minutes works well. Match the length to your songs so the music and photos finish together.
Yes, when the motion stays subtle. HeyGen's Avatar IV model adds a soft smile or gentle head turn rather than exaggerated movement, so a still portrait feels like a touching memorial rather than something unsettling. You control how much it moves.
Scan each print at 300 DPI or photograph it flat in good light, then upload the files. HeyGen accept JPG, PNG, and HEIC, sharpen each image, and place it into your funeral slideshow. It is a straightforward way to make a memorial video from a shoebox of prints.
For a private service you can use almost any meaningful song. For anything posted publicly online, choose royalty-free or licensed tracks so it is not muted or removed. One or two songs suit most funeral slideshows.
Most tribute video makers stop at a photo slideshow. HeyGen also animates a portrait, narrates your written words, and rebuilds the whole video in 175+ languages. That mix lets you create a beautiful tribute video in minutes for both the service and family far away.
Yes. HeyGen also works as an online video editor. Open the project in the AI video editor to swap a photo, fix a caption, or change the song, then regenerate in minutes. There is no separate editing software to learn and nothing to rebuild from scratch.
Export it as an MP4 in HD or 4K, the format most chapels prefer, and send the funeral video to your director at least 48 hours beforehand so they can test it. A private link also lets a funeral memorial video reach anyone who could not attend.
Yes, the process is designed for first-timers, with no editing background needed. Creators who have never worked in a studio experience the same ease: educator Anton Voroniuk reported 15.5 hours saved each week and production up to 40x cheaper. If they can create a video quickly, so can a grieving family.
Yes. This free memorial video maker lets you start and build a full tribute without paying upfront. Paid plans begin at $24 a month and unlock longer videos, HD and 4K export, and more languages. As a free tribute video maker, the starter plan is often enough for a single service video.
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