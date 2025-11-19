Create scroll-stopping Instagram videos that look professionally produced but take minutes to make. With HeyGen’s Instagram video maker, you get mobile-ready templates, music sync, captions, and platform-optimised exports so your videos for Instagram perform across Reels, Stories, and the feed. Start from clips, photos, or text and publish quickly using video editing tools.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Turn ideas into Reels with punchy hooks, music sync, and quick edits designed to stop the scroll.
Show features, unboxings, and quick demos in concise videos optimized for discovery and conversion.
Create sequential Stories with countdowns, stickers, and swipe up links to promote events and limited offers.
Break how tos into step by step clips that are easy to follow and perfect for carousel-style learning.
Share authentic moments with light editing, natural captions, and music that preserves the vibe.
Package your best content into short portfolios or intros that attract brands and collaborators.
Why HeyGen are the Best Instagram Video Maker
HeyGen remove the friction from social video production so you can post more often and stay on trend. Pick a template, drop in media or paste a script, then customise pacing, text, and audio to match your brand voice. The result is polished, platform-first creative ready to publish.
Designs, aspect ratios, and pacing are tuned for Instagram so your content feels native and keeps viewers watching, especially in Instagram Reels.
Automate edits such as trimming, beat sync, and captioning, whilst retaining hands-on control over hooks, CTAs, and visuals in your video editing process.
Export vertical Reels, square feed posts, and Story sequences with the correct dimensions, durations, and caption files for every upload flow.
Platform-optimised templates and presets
Each template comes pre-structured with optimised cuts, text placements, and call-to-action moments, helping your birthday videos capture attention, keep viewers watching for longer, and encourage engagement without starting from scratch.
Beat sync and audio tools
Trim, fade, and adjust audio timing in seconds without complex timelines or manual keyframes. Choose from royalty-free tracks or upload your own songs to keep every video personal, polished, and perfectly in time.
Auto captions and editable subtitles
Edit caption text directly inside the video to match tone, timing, and names without extra tools. Export clean SRT files for precise uploads, accessibility compliance, or easy reuse across multiple platforms and formats.
Resize and reformat with a single click
Convert a single project into vertical, square, or widescreen formats whilst automatically preserving timing, layout, text positioning, and visual balance, so your video looks polished and intentional wherever it’s shared.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.
How to Use the Instagram Video Maker
HeyGen guide you from idea to publishing an Instagram video in four simple steps so production stays fast and repeatable.
Upload clips, add photos, or paste a short script or caption. Choose the Instagram format you want to publish.
Select a template designed for your goal, choose music and captions, and pick a voice-over if you need narration.
Edit the hook, adjust scene lengths, and polish text overlays. Use beat sync to lock cuts to music for maximum impact.
Render a mobile-optimised MP4 or create multiple aspect ratios at once. Download files or use a hosted link to share directly.
An Instagram video maker is an AI video generator that helps you create videos specifically formatted for Instagram, including Reels, Stories, and feed posts, with templates, audio tools, and export settings optimised for the platform.
No. HeyGen are made for creators of all skill levels, including those new to video editing. Templates, AI-assisted tools, and guided editing make it straightforward to produce polished videos for Instagram without advanced editing knowledge.
HeyGen supports vertical 9:16 for Reels and Stories, square 1:1 for feed posts, and widescreen 16:9. You can convert one project into multiple aspect ratios with a single click.
Yes, using a free Instagram video maker is the easiest way to start. Use built-in beat sync to automatically align cuts with music, trim tracks, loop sections, or upload your own audio files.
Yes. HeyGen auto-generates captions from spoken audio or script text, lets you edit them inline, and exports subtitle files such as SRT for platform uploads.
You can download platform-ready videos or use hosted links to share. Direct publishing depends on your connected accounts and platform integrations.
Short videos often perform best. Aim for 15 to 60 seconds for Instagram Reels and under 60 seconds for feed posts unless you’re using carousel or multi-part content.
Yes. Use HeyGen’s one-click resize and export tools to adapt the same project for different platforms and aspect ratios.
Yes. Invite teammates to edit, leave comments, and manage projects so content creators, video editors, and marketers can work together.
HeyGen include royalty-free music and sound effects for your projects. For licensed music, upload your own tracks and confirm usage rights for publishing in your TikTok or Instagram videos.
Yes. HeyGen exports MP4 files with recommended codecs, resolutions, and durations suitable for Instagram uploads.
Yes. HeyGen supports uploads and edits from mobile devices and desktop, so you can start a project on your phone and finish it on a larger screen.
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