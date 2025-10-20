Start creating videos with AI avatars and voiceovers. A watermark is included on the free plan, but you can upgrade at any time to remove it.
Create videos instantly, no experience needed
Turn your script, blog post, or idea into a polished video using HeyGen. With just a few clicks, you can create content that looks professionally made, ideal for marketing, training, or social media. Use the free version to try it out and upgrade when you're ready to scale.
Best Practices for High-Quality Videos
To get the most out of HeyGen’s AI video generator:
Free to Try, Simple to Upgrade
HeyGen give you the freedom to create AI-generated videos at no cost. On the free plan, all exports include a discreet watermark—so you can still share or test the result without limits. Need a clean version? Just upgrade to remove the watermark and unlock premium features.
Compared with other platforms such as Pictory, Synthesia, or Lumen5, HeyGen offers:
How to Make a Video Without a Watermark (Once You Are Ready)
Create videos with AI and unlock watermark-free exports when you are ready.
Paste your written content — blog post, article, announcement, or script — into the editor to begin.
Select from 300+ avatars and voices to match your tone and audience. No actors or studio required.
Add animations, subtitles, backgrounds and transitions to bring your message to life.
Use the free version to preview. Upgrade to export without a watermark.
Yes, HeyGen offer a free AI video generator plan that allows you to create videos without a watermark. It’s ideal for testing and non-commercial use.
HeyGen use advanced generative AI and talking avatars to create studio-quality videos—no editing skills, green screens, or actors required.
There may be daily or monthly usage caps depending on your plan. Check HeyGen’s pricing page to see the limits for free vs. premium accounts.
HeyGen support integrations and API access for business users. This allows automation of avatar video creation across apps like CRMs and email tools.
No, HeyGen ensure high-quality output even for free users. Videos generated without a watermark maintain professional resolution and clarity.
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