AI Yourself Tool for Realistic AI Avatars

AI yourself lets you create a realistic digital character of you using AI. With HeyGen, you can generate AI yourself content that looks, speaks, and presents like you, without constant filming, photoshoots, or production work.

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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Pick an avatar
Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
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Personal branding and creators

Creators use AI yourself to maintain a strong presence across social platforms without filming every day. This keeps content consistent while reducing production effort.

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Marketing and thought leadership

Professionals deliver insights, announcements, and explanations using their AI self while staying visually consistent. Messaging remains polished across all channels.

Education and coaching

Education and coaching

Instructors use AI yourself to teach lessons, share feedback, and deliver training content at scale. This enables repeatable, high quality educational videos.

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Corporate communication

Executives and leaders share updates and internal messages using an AI version of themselves without scheduling recordings. Communication stays timely and professional.

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Multilingual outreach

AI yourself enables global communication by translating scripts while preserving the same on screen identity. Audiences receive localized content without re-recording with the video translator.

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Content repurposing

Turn written content into videos featuring your AI self to expand reach across formats. This maximizes existing content without additional production work.

Why HeyGen are the Best AI Yourself Tool

AI yourself is built for people who want to scale their presence without losing authenticity through custom content. HeyGen focuses on realism, identity consistency, and ease of creation.

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Keep your identity consistent

AI yourself preserves your facial features, style, and presence across every asset. This ensures audiences always recognise you, even when content is generated at scale with the AI video generator.

Create faster without sacrificing quality

Instead of scheduling shoots or retakes, AI yourself content is generated from existing visuals and scripts, cutting production time dramatically.

Be present everywhere at once

AI yourself enables you to appear across platforms, languages, and formats without physically being there every time.

Consistent identity AI generation

AI itself creates a stable digital version of you that looks the same. Facial structure, proportions, and visual identity remain consistent, avoiding random or distorted results. This makes the AI version clearly recognisable as you.

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Photo-based AI self creation

Upload a small set of photos to establish your AI self. The system learns your appearance and generates realistic visuals without changing your core identity. This removes the need for repeated photo shoots or new image uploads.

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Voice and expression alignment

AI yourself content aligns facial movement and expression with speech. Subtle motion and timing help the AI version feel natural rather than robotic or exaggerated. This improves viewer trust and engagement.

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Voice cloning

Multi-language AI self-service delivery

Your AI self can speak multiple languages whilst keeping the same appearance. This allows global communication without recreating visuals or reintroducing yourself in every market.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, simplicity, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with one of the most innovative image-to-video platforms on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s as though we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Yourself Tool

Turn your photos into an AI version of yourself in four simple steps.

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Step 1

Upload your photos

Provide clear photos to establish your AI self. The system learns your appearance and identity.

Step 2

Add text or script

Type what you would like your AI self to say. No recording is required.

Step 3

Generate AI content yourself

HeyGen create realistic visuals or videos that look and feel like you.

Step 4

Export and share

Use your AI yourself content across websites, social media, and internal channels.

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What does ‘AI yourself’ mean?

‘AI yourself’ refers to creating a digital character of you using AI. It allows you to generate visuals or videos that look like you without manual production.

How accurate is AI yourself?

AI yourself is designed to preserve your identity consistently. Facial features and proportions remain stable so the AI version is clearly recognisable as you.

How many photos are needed to create an AI version of yourself?

A small set of clear photos is usually enough. These images help the system learn your appearance and generate accurate results.

Can AI Yourself be used for videos and visuals?

Yes, AI yourself can be used to generate both images and videos. This makes it flexible for different content formats and platforms.

Can my AI self speak different languages?

Your AI self can deliver content in multiple languages by changing the script. The visual identity remains the same across languages.

Do I need technical or editing skills?

No. AI yourself content is created through a straightforward workflow using photos and text, without advanced tools or editing knowledge.

Can I reuse my AI self multiple times?

Yes, once created, your AI self can be reused across unlimited projects. This supports scalable and consistent content creation.

Who should use AI themselves?

AI Yourself is ideal for creators, educators, professionals, and leaders who want to scale their presence without constant filming.

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