Home Academy Avatars How to generate appearances

How to generate appearances

You can completely change how your avatar looks without starting from scratch. Here is how to update your avatar's outfit and appearance, step by step.

Step 1: Select your avatar

Head to the Avatars section in the left sidebar. From the Switch Avatar menu, pick the avatar you want to update.

Step 2: Choose a starting look

Select an existing look as your starting point, click on it, and select Edit Look.

Step 3: Describe your new look

You have two options to define the style you are aiming for:

type a description into the prompt box to describe the feel you want

browse HeyGen's sample library for inspiration

If you see something you like in the sample library, click Remix Photo and HeyGen will place your avatar into that same scene.

Step 4: Add scene elements (optional)

You can also bring in specific products using scene elements. This feature will be covered in more detail in a separate video.

Step 5: Choose orientation and generate

Select your preferred orientation, then click Generate. HeyGen will produce three variations for you to choose from.

Step 6: Review your variations

Hover over any variation to: