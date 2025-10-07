AI Video Ad Generator for Instant Ad Creation

Start from a product URL, short script, or a single brief and generate polished video adverts without cameras or manual editing. HeyGen automatically produces pacing, voiceovers, captions, and platform-ready exports so teams can launch more advert variants and learn what scales.

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our AI Video Ad Generator

The AI Video Ads Generator helps you create high-performing video ads without filming or manual editing. Start with a script or idea, and HeyGen automatically turns it into platform-ready ads optimised for social, performance, and digital campaigns. Create, update, and scale ad creative faster, without templates, timelines, or production delays.


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Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
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Quick product launch adverts

Quick product launch adverts

When launches demand speed, traditional shoots create delays, but our AI ad solutions can streamline the process. HeyGen converts product pages or briefs into short, benefit-led launch videos so you can start paid campaigns in hours instead of weeks.

Catalogue and marketplace campaigns

Catalogue and marketplace campaigns

Large SKU catalogs need consistent creativity for every product. HeyGen automates b-roll, closeups, and feature callouts for each item so eCommerce teams can create scalable catalog promos with uniform quality.

Social-first short-form adverts

Social-first short-form adverts

Short form content requires immediate hooks and tight pacing. HeyGen builds vertical edits with punchy opening frames, readable captions, and platform-ready timing to improve click through and watch time on Reels and Shorts.

Retargeting and dynamic creatives

Retargeting and dynamic creatives

Retargeting needs tailored messages for different audience segments. HeyGen produces personalized variants highlighting discounts, benefits, or testimonials to increase conversions from warm traffic.

Agency campaign delivery

Agency campaign delivery

Agencies need volume and consistency across clients, especially when generating video ads in minutes. HeyGen enforces brand kits, produces organized exports, and speeds up iteration so agencies deliver more creatives without inflating costs.

International market launches

International market launches

Expanding globally requires localized creatives. HeyGen’s video translator regenerates voiceovers, captions, and pacing for each language so teams can test and launch localized campaigns quickly.

Why HeyGen are the best script-to-video AI

HeyGen turns any script into a high-quality, lifelike video in minutes. Start from a rough idea, a polished screenplay, or even a few bullet points. HeyGen generates realistic talking scenes with powerful controls, so you can go from words to a finished video without a traditional production workflow.

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Exceptionally fast generation

Turn scripts into polished videos in minutes. It is far quicker and cheaper than filming, reshoots, or complicated editing schedules.

No learning curve

Create professional-grade videos with a workflow that’s simple and intuitive. No editing background. No technical setup. Just write, generate, refine

All-in-one creative editor

From your first draft to the final export, HeyGen’s text-based editor streamlines the entire process. Update lines, tweak pacing, revise scenes, and iterate quickly, like editing a document, not a timeline.

Link to video workflows from product pages

Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen extracts images, specs, and messaging to build a storyboard. The link-to-video workflow maps page content into multi-scene ads or short promotional clips optimised for social placements with minimal manual input.

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Script to video with human voice options

Write a short script or let HeyGen draft hooks and CTAs. The engine produces natural-sounding voiceovers across multiple tones and languages and applies accurate lip sync when using talking head or avatar assets to keep narration aligned.

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Creative automation and styling presets

Choose visual themes, pacing, and aspect ratios and HeyGen applies clean motion, caption styling, and transitions automatically. Platform presets ensure each export is optimised for ad placement and viewer attention without extra resizing work.

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Batch generation, testing, and analytics support

Generate hundreds of advert variants by changing hooks, images, or CTAs at scale with our AI advert platform. Exports are organised for advert managers and A B tests. Use built-in suggestions for audiences and track performance signals so teams can quickly isolate winning creative elements.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, simplicity, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It feels as though we’ve expanded our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Video Ad Generator

Create ad-ready videos in four clear steps from brief to publishable assets.

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Step 1

Add your source

Paste a product URL, upload images, or enter a short script. HeyGen analyzes content, extracts key features, and prepares a scene-by-scene storyboard to guide generation.

Step 2

Pick style and format

Select aspect ratio, visual theme, and pacing. Apply your brand kit so logos, fonts, and colours remain consistent across every variant and placement.

Step 3

Generate and refine variants

Produce multiple drafts with different hooks, visuals, and CTAs. Preview side by side, tweak copy or imagery, and regenerate variants for A/B testing without manual timeline editing using our ad maker.

Step 4

Export and launch campaigns

Download MP4s and images optimised for Feed, Reels, Stories, and in-stream placements. Use batch exports to upload organised assets directly to ad managers and start testing straightaway.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI video ad generator and how does HeyGen use it?

An AI video advert generator turns briefs, URLs, images, or scripts into finished advert creatives using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, captioning, and export formatting. HeyGen combine text to video and AI avatars to create engaging content. image to video flows to create polished adverts without cameras or manual editing.

How is HeyGen different from other AI video ad tools?

HeyGen focuses on clarity, control, and speed rather than heavy template dependence. By letting teams update scripts instead of rebuilding videos, it’s easier to iterate, stay consistent across campaigns, and scale ad creative without slowing down production workflow

Can AI-generated video ads really perform well?

AI helps you create more ad variations faster, which improves testing and optimisation. Performance still depends on your offer and message, but faster iteration makes it easier to learn from results and refine creative without production bottlenecks.

Is this AI video advert generator suitable for social media adverts?

Yes. HeyGen supports ad creation for TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Google Ads. Many teams also use Repurpose Video to adapt the same ad creative across multiple platforms without starting over.

Do I need design or video editing experience to use HeyGen?

No. HeyGen is designed for marketers, founders, and teams who want results without complex editing tools. Most changes involve simple text updates, making it accessible even if you’ve never edited a video before.

What brand controls are available?

Apply a brand kit with logos, fonts, and colors. HeyGen enforces brand rules across generated drafts and templates, and allows locking of key elements so teams maintain consistency at scale.

Which export formats and placements are supported?

HeyGen exports MP4 video files and high-resolution images formatted for Feed, Reels, Stories, Messenger, and in-stream placements. Batch export organizes files with clear naming for ad managers and campaign tools.

Are HeyGen ads compliant with platform policies?

HeyGen follows common platform best practices such as aspect ratio, caption readability, and typical text ratios, but final policy compliance and ad approval remain the responsibility of the advertiser.

Is HeyGen free to try?

You can get started quickly and test the workflow before scaling. HeyGen let you create your first AI video advert directly in your browser, so you can see how it fits into your marketing process before committing.

What types of video adverts can I create with this tool?

You can create product promos, brand awareness ads, performance creatives, educational ads, and announcements. For structured layouts, many teams start with a Video Template to keep branding consistent across campaigns.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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