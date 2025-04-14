Make any photo, script, or short clip talk. Generate a polished AI avatar video in minutes with no camera, no editing software, and no re-recording, for social, training, adverts, and multilingual content.
Features of the AI Talking Avatar Generator
Turn Any Photo into a Talking Avatar
Upload one clear reference photo and the engine animates the face to deliver your script with natural expressions and head movement. The same image to video pipeline handles selfies, brand mascots, historical portraits, and AI-generated characters, so any still picture becomes a believable on-screen presenter.
Type a Script, Hear 300+ AI Voices
Paste text and browse 300+ AI voices across accents, ages, and delivery styles. The text to speech engine narrates your talking avatar script with natural pacing and emphasis, so narration sounds recorded rather than generated, without hiring voice actors or booking studio sessions.
Frame-Accurate Lip-Sync in Any Language
The model aligns every phoneme to mouth shapes, jaw movement, and micro-expressions, frame by frame. Built on the same AI Lip Sync engine that dubs full videos, it keeps speech believable in close-ups and maintains accuracy across 175+ languages and dialects.
Clone Your Voice from a Short Sample
Record 15 seconds of audio and the platform builds a voice that matches your tone, pace, and accent. Your talking avatar then reads any script in that voice, keeping delivery consistent across dozens of videos without you recording a single new line.
Build a Digital Twin With Avatar V
Avatar V builds a persistent digital twin avatar from a single 15-second clip, keeping your likeness across wide, medium, and close-up shots with no drift. Change the outfit, setting, or camera angle with a plain-English prompt, without stepping in front of a camera again.
Posting daily on camera burns creators out. Generate talking avatar clips for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts from a script, keep one consistent on-screen identity, and publish fresh visual content every day without recording yourself at all.
Booking creators for every ad brief slows testing to weeks. Spin up an AI talking head presenter, swap scripts and hooks for each variation, and A/B test dozens of ad angles in one afternoon.
Reshooting lessons after every product update wastes budget. Give each onboarding and L&D course a consistent avatar instructor, edit the script when content changes, and regenerate the module in minutes instead of rebooking a studio.
Many channel owners never want their face online. A talking avatar fronts your videos with a professional presenter, so faceless channels get the retention benefits of a human host without revealing anyone’s identity.
Generic text emails get ignored. Send each prospect a short video message from your video spokesperson that greets them by name and presents their specific use case, produced in batches rather than one by one.
Localising video normally means new actors for each market. Translate your talking avatar video into 175+ languages with matched lip sync and a cloned voice, delivering localised videos at scale on the same day.
How AI talking avatar works
Create your first talking avatar video in four steps, from choosing a face to downloading an MP4 that is ready to share in minutes.
Choose from 1,000+ stock avatars, upload a reference photo, or build a digital twin from a short clip.
Type or paste your text, or upload an audio file. Choose an AI voice or use your cloned voice.
Select the tone, gestures, background and captions. Preview the scene before rendering.
Render in HD or 4K, save the MP4 to your workspace, or publish straight to your social channels.
A talking avatar is a digital face, from a photo, stock library, or your own recording, that speaks a script with synchronised lips and expressions. AI maps each sound in the audio to matching mouth shapes and facial motion, then renders the finished video.
Upload one clear, front-facing portrait, type your script, and pick a voice. The AI animates the face to match the audio and renders a downloadable video. Selfies, illustrations, and AI-generated portraits all work as source images, so no studio photo is required.
Yes. HeyGen's free talking avatar maker lets you create videos with stock avatars and AI voices at no cost, with no credit card required. Paid plans add longer videos, bespoke avatars, and higher-resolution output when you need them.
Realism depends on the model. HeyGen's Avatar V maintains one coherent identity across scenes with phoneme-level lip sync and was rated #1 for most realistic AI avatars on G2, so the output looks like filmed footage rather than animation, even in longer videos.
Where a basic AI avatar generator stops at animating one face per clip, HeyGen run on a complete AI video generator, adding scenes, captions, translation into 175+ languages, 4K export, and an API, so nothing breaks when production scales.
You can start for free. Creator plans cost $24 to $29 per month for regular production, and the API prices Avatar V output at $0.05 per second for developers. Bespoke enterprise plans support teams that publish avatar video at volume across markets.
For most content, yes. Educator Anton Voroniuk runs his channels with a HeyGen avatar, saving 15.5 hours per week, cutting production costs 40x, and reaching more than 1M students without filming a single lesson himself.
Yes. Photo-based Avatar IV handles non-human faces, so illustrated characters, brand mascots, and animals can deliver scripts with accurate lip sync and their own personality. Creators use it for talking-pet clips, mascot promos, and animated explainers.
175+ languages and dialects. Generate the original in one language, then use the AI Video Translator to produce localised versions with matched lip sync and your cloned voice, so one script covers every market you sell in.
Yes. LiveAvatar runs your avatar in real time, holding live conversations inside voice agents, webinars, and support widgets. Pre-rendered talking avatar videos also work as stream intros, VTuber-style segments, and scheduled premieres.
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