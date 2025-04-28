The AI Spokesperson tool can create high-quality videos quickly and without the need for filming or editing. Whether you’re creating content for video marketing, training, or social media, you can have a realistic AI spokesperson ready in just minutes. No filming, no editing, just results.
How to create AI spokesperson videos
An AI spokesperson is a digital avatar that speaks your script with precise voice synchronisation and lip movements. You can use this technology to create professional videos without the need for actors or expensive filming equipment.
Simply type or paste your script into the platform. Whether it’s a promotional message, an educational module, or a social media post, the system is ready to work with any type of content.
Pick an avatar from the available options or create a bespoke one to reflect your brand. Personalise the avatar’s appearance to suit the tone of your video.
The AI synchronises your speech with the avatar’s mouth movements, ensuring everything looks natural.
Once your video is ready, download it or get a shareable link. Use it on your website, social media, or in emails.
Features of AI Spokesperson
Quite effective features to enhance your video content
We built the AI Spokesperson tool to be straightforward to use, yet rich in features to meet all your video creation needs. Here’s why our tool is a very good choice for creating professional videos:
Realistic Lip-Syncing
Our AI syncs voice perfectly with the avatar’s lip movements. Every word aligns seamlessly, making your videos look natural and professional.
This technology ensures your spokesperson delivers messages with authentic emotion and lifelike precision that captivates viewers
Multilingual Support
Reach a global audience by creating videos in over 70 languages. The tool ensures your message is heard and understood across different regions and cultures. You can easily localise your brand’s message to connect with international audiences and expand your market presence.
Customisable Avatars
You can choose from a variety of pre-made avatars or create one that fits your brand. Customisation options let you adjust the avatar's look and personality to match your video’s tone.
Every avatar can reflect your brand identity, helping you maintain consistency and professionalism across all your content
No Need for Cameras or Studios
Forget about expensive filming equipment or long days in the studio. Upload your script, choose your avatar, and let the system handle the rest. It’s quick, easy, and efficient. This lets you produce high-quality spokesperson videos anytime, anywhere, ideal for marketing, training, and corporate communication.
An AI spokesperson video uses a digital avatar that speaks your script with realistic lip-syncing and natural expressions. It allows you to create professional videos without hiring actors or setting up filming equipment.
Simply upload or type your script, choose an avatar, and the AI automatically synchronises the voice with lifelike mouth movements. Your spokesperson video is generated in minutes, ready to download or share.
Yes. You can choose from pre-made avatars or design a bespoke avatar that matches your brand’s look and personality. For fully personalised avatars, explore our AI Talking Head Generator.
You can write your own script or generate one using AI tools. If you need help crafting dialogue, try the AI Video Script Generator for quick, polished scripts.
The process is fast. Once you provide your script and select an avatar, the system creates a polished video in just a few minutes, even for longer content or multiple variations.
Yes. They’re ideal for tutorials, onboarding, product demos, corporate updates, and more. AI avatars help deliver information clearly whilst reducing production time and cost.
Simply create your video in HeyGen and connect it with tools like Zapier to automate video creation for lead follow-ups, onboarding, or social posts. Once the videos are ready, you can share them via email, social channels, or your website and track their performance.
AI Spokespersons reduce costs by removing the need for actors, studios, travelling, and reshoots. A single avatar can generate unlimited videos, making high-quality production affordable for any team.
Yes. You can try the tool for free and explore its features before upgrading. To get started straightaway, visit HeyGen Signup.
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