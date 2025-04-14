This AI cartoon video maker turns a script into a finished animated video with cartoon characters, natural voiceover, and background music. No cameras, no video editing, and no prior animation skills required. Built for creators, educators, and faceless channels.
Features of the AI Cartoon Video Maker
AI Cartoon Video Maker from Any Script
Create AI-powered animations from text with the same text to video workflow that powers 120M+ videos. The AI cartoon video generator splits your script or a simple text prompt into animated shots, matches visuals to each line, and returns share-ready animated videos in minutes.
Talking Cartoon Characters from a Photo
Upload an illustration, mascot, or drawing and Avatar IV animates it into a speaking character with phoneme-level lip-sync. The model is built for cartoon, 2D, 3D, and non-human designs, so your animated characters keep their exact look in every scene you generate.
Natural AI Voiceovers in 175+ Languages
Give every character a distinct voice with the built-in AI voice generator, then localize the full video with AI voiceovers in 175+ languages and matched lip-sync. Most cartoon makers stop at subtitles in a few dozen languages rather than natural, dubbed speech.
Cartoon Video Templates, Scenes, and Styles
The generator features ready-made video templates and scenes that help you create a polished look from the first frame. Pick an animated or Pixar-style look, then customize brand colors, fonts, and aspect ratios for YouTube, TikTok, or presentations.
One Prompt to a Finished Cartoon
Video Agent handles the heavy lifting: hand it a single prompt and it drafts the script, storyboards the scenes, and composes the finished cut, showing you an editable creative blueprint before rendering. One idea becomes a complete AI animation video without touching a timeline or keyframe.
Faceless channels need daily social media content without filming. Draft episodes with the video script generator, turn episode ideas into animated cuts, and publish short videos to TikTok, Reels, and Shorts on a schedule one person can sustain.
Cartoon narrators make complex topics easy to follow. Turn a feature walkthrough into an animated presentation and explain pricing, workflows, or policies in an engaging video format people watch to the end.
Teachers and course creators create engaging animated videos from lessons and storybooks instead of narrating static slides. One lesson script becomes a full animated episode in an afternoon, without needing an animator.
Policy decks and process docs rarely get read. Convert them into short cartoon training videos with a consistent animated presenter, then update the script and regenerate whenever a process changes, no reshoots required.
Animated ads test faster and cost less than filmed video production. Bring product shots or brand mascots to life with image to video, and turn campaign ideas into engaging cartoon ad variations for every test.
Dubbing a cartoon for each market once meant new voice actors per language. Translate cartoon videos using cloned voices into 175+ languages, and release localized video content in every market the same week.
How AI cartoon video maker works
Create a cartoon video in four steps and bring your ideas to life without leaving one browser tab.
Paste a script or type a prompt, then let the AI split it into scenes with pacing and narration.
Choose an animated look, aspect ratio, and template, and apply your brand colors and fonts.
Choose stock characters, design one in the character builder, or upload a photo to animate.
Preview, adjust any scene, then export in MP4 up to 4K or resize for any platform.
An AI cartoon video maker, sometimes called an AI animation maker, is software that lets you create animated videos from text. To create an animation, enter a script or prompt, and it produces scenes, characters, voiceover, and music in minutes using advanced AI models to generate each shot.
Not if the characters stay consistent and the audio sounds human, the two markers of a high-quality result. HeyGen holds one character design across every scene and pairs it with natural voices, which is why it leads G2's Summer 2026 reports with 281 badges and 23 #1 rankings.
To create a bespoke cartoon character, upload the image, pick a voice, and paste your script. Avatar IV animates the face to match every word, so a mascot, illustration, or storybook character speaks your lines whilst keeping its original design in every video.
Most animation tools stop at templates and stock characters. HeyGen are the best AI option when you need bespoke characters from your own images, one-prompt generation with Video Agent, translation into 175+ languages, and 4K export, and they are used across 85% of the Fortune 100.
Yes. As detailed in the Anton Voroniuk customer story, the educator uses AI to create course videos at 40x lower production cost, saving 15.5 hours per week whilst reaching 1M+ students.
Yes, you can make a cartoon free of charge on the free plan, which works as a free AI animation generator for testing. Creator plans start at $24 per month with more video minutes and advanced features, plus custom enterprise pricing for teams scaling video creation.
No. The AI tool works as an online animation maker in your browser and through the mobile app, built for anyone to create professional animated videos from plain text. If you can write a script, you can publish a cartoon.
Yes, you keep full creative control. Every scene stays editable, so you can rewrite lines, swap voices, or reorder shots in the AI video editor and shape the result the way you want, then re-export in minutes.
Yes. Use our AI video translation to turn one cartoon into over 175 languages and dialects with cloned voices and matched lip-sync, so characters speak each language naturally instead of talking over mismatched mouth movement.
The cartoon animation maker offers Pixar-style and animated stock characters, or you can create animations from your own 2D, 3D, or hand-drawn designs. AI animations follow your brand kit, so colours and fonts stay consistent across a series.
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Turn your script into a finished animated video with cartoon characters, voice-over, and music.