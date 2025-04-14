Turn your favorite photos into a heartfelt memorial video in minutes. No video editing skills and no cameras needed. Gently animate a portrait, add narration and a music track, and create a memorial your whole family can cherish.
Features of the Memorial Video Maker
Gentle Motion for a Treasured Photo
Upload a single portrait and the image to video tool adds a soft smile or a slight head turn, so a still photograph looks like a living moment. It is a gentle way to bring their story to life without the result ever feeling uncanny.
Combine Photos and Video Clips
Drag and drop the pictures and footage you have gathered, and HeyGen will combine photos and video clips into a flowing slideshow video with transitions and timing handled for you. Reorder scenes or swap an image from a simple text-based editor.
Narrated Tribute From Your Words
Write a few sentences about the life of your loved one and the text to video engine turns them into spoken narration in a natural voice. A eulogy or a poem becomes a warm voiceover, a simple way to honor your loved one and make a video worthy of the day.
Captions, Names, and Dates on Screen
Customize each slide with names, life dates, quotes, or a favorite saying as clean on-screen text that everyone can read. Type the words once and place them on any slide. Make your tribute personal with the words that mattered most.
A Memorial Video in 175+ Languages
Families are rarely in one place anymore. Generate the finished video in more than 175 languages with lip-synced narration, so relatives overseas can hear the same loving words in a language they grew up speaking.
Building a funeral slideshow by hand the week of a service is brutal. Our slideshow maker turns your photos into a paced memorial slideshow that tells their story, a touching tribute ready to export as an MP4 and hand to the funeral home.
A somber montage does not fit everyone. Set warm photos to an upbeat song their friends will recognize, mix in short clips of laughter, and create an emotional tribute that sends the room out smiling instead of only grieving.
When no one can face reading the eulogy aloud, the AI voice generator narrates your written words in a calm voice, so you can pay tribute to them without anyone breaking down.
Losing a pet deserves the same care. Add photos from puppy days to the last quiet afternoons, set them to a gentle track, and commemorate a friend who was family.
Relatives who could not travel still deserve to take part. The AI video translator rebuilds the whole video tribute in their language with matched lip movement, so distance never keeps anyone from saying goodbye.
On each anniversary, reopen the project and easily add photos a relative sent, then regenerate in minutes. It becomes a legacy video that keeps their memory alive with a memorial slideshow the family can cherish forever, instead of a file frozen on an old flash drive.
How memorial video maker works
Our memorial slideshow maker will help you create a memorial video in 3 to 4 short steps, from a folder of photos to a share-ready tribute. The tribute video maker allows you to create a memorial slideshow and share your video in minutes, with no timeline to wrestle.
Upload photos, portraits, and short clips. Almost any format works, and you can add more later.
Pick from a variety of templates and explore more video styles, then customize the background and font. Every video template is editable, so you can choose a beautiful memorial slideshow template for memorial and funeral services alike.
Choose or upload a song to build a video with music, then add names, dates, captions, and optional narration in a natural voice.
Render in HD or 4K, then download your tribute video as an MP4 and hand a copy to the funeral home or send a private link.
A memorial video maker is a tool that helps you create a memorial slideshow from photos, video clips, music, and text. You upload your images, choose a template, and it builds a memorial tribute in minutes. Many families use it to create a tribute video for a service or a lasting keepsake.
Die meisten Familien verwenden 60 bis 100 Fotos in einer Gedenk-Fotoslideshow. Jedes Bild wird drei bis fünf Sekunden lang gezeigt, was ein Video von fünf bis zehn Minuten ergibt. Für ein durchlaufendes Video bei der Trauerfeier eignen sich zehn bis fünfzehn Minuten. Stimmen Sie die Länge auf Ihre Lieder ab, damit Musik und Fotos gleichzeitig enden.
Yes, when the motion stays subtle. HeyGen's Avatar IV model adds a soft smile or gentle head turn rather than exaggerated movement, so a still portrait feels like a touching memorial rather than something uncanny. You control how much it moves.
Scan each print at 300 DPI or photograph it flat in good light, then upload the files. HeyGen accepts JPG, PNG, and HEIC, sharpens each image, and places it into your funeral slideshow. It is a simple way to make a memorial video from a shoebox of prints.
Für eine private Trauerfeier können Sie fast jedes bedeutungsvolle Lied verwenden. Für alles, was öffentlich online geteilt wird, sollten Sie jedoch lizenzfreie oder lizenzierte Musikstücke wählen, damit das Video nicht stummgeschaltet oder entfernt wird. Ein oder zwei Lieder reichen für die meisten Trauer-Diashows aus.
Die meisten Ersteller von Tribute-Videos bleiben bei einer einfachen Fotoslideshow stehen. HeyGen animiert außerdem ein Porträt, spricht Ihre geschriebenen Worte ein und erstellt das gesamte Video in über 175 Sprachen neu. Diese Kombination ermöglicht es Ihnen, in wenigen Minuten ein wunderschönes Tribute-Video zu erstellen – sowohl für die Trauerfeier als auch für weit entfernt lebende Angehörige.
Ja. HeyGen dient gleichzeitig als Online-Videoeditor. Öffnen Sie das Projekt im KI-Videoeditor, um ein Foto auszutauschen, eine Bildunterschrift zu korrigieren oder den Song zu ändern und es dann in wenigen Minuten neu zu generieren. Es ist keine separate Bearbeitungssoftware erforderlich und nichts muss von Grund auf neu erstellt werden.
Exportieren Sie das Video als MP4 in HD oder 4K – das Format, das die meisten Kapellen bevorzugen – und senden Sie das Beerdigungsvideo mindestens 48 Stunden im Voraus an Ihren Bestatter, damit er es testen kann. Über einen privaten Link kann ein Gedenkvideo zur Beerdigung außerdem alle erreichen, die nicht teilnehmen konnten.
Ja, der Prozess ist speziell für Einsteiger konzipiert – ganz ohne Vorkenntnisse im Schnitt. Selbst Kreative ohne Studioerfahrung erleben diese Einfachheit: Der DozentAnton Voroniukberichtete, dass er jede Woche 15,5 Stunden einspart und die Produktion bis zu 40-mal günstiger ist. Wenn er so schnell ein Video erstellen kann, dann kann es auch eine trauernde Familie.
Ja. Mit diesem kostenlosen Gedenkvideo-Editor können Sie ohne Vorauszahlung beginnen und eine vollständige Würdigung erstellen. Kostenpflichtige Tarife beginnen bei 24 $ pro Monat und schalten längere Videos, HD- und 4K-Export sowie weitere Sprachen frei. Als kostenloses Tool für Gedenk- und Tribute-Videos reicht der Starter-Tarif oft für ein einzelnes Video für eine Trauerfeier aus.
Entdecke mehr KI-gestützte Tools
Erwecke jedes Foto mit hyperrealistischer Stimme und Bewegung zum Leben – mit Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.