Turn rough clips into polished videos with an editor that feels simple and smart. HeyGen’s AI video editor helps you cut, fix, and enhance videos using text level controls so you can spend less time on timelines and more time on stories that win clicks using the best AI tools.
Turn long recordings into short, focused clips for feeds and stories using video editing tools. Use the editor to find key moments, add captions, and adjust framing so everything is scroll ready. This helps you publish frequently without rebuilding from scratch.
Refine product recordings into clear, helpful demos. Cut out pauses and mistakes, add callouts, and overlay text that explains key benefits. Customers can see how your product works in seconds.
Clean up screen recordings, meeting recaps, and training content into structured lessons. The AI video editor helps standardize style and audio so every video feels professional. New hires and teams can revisit online video content whenever they need.
Clip long form content into highlight reels, shorts, and topic based segments. Add titles and captions so each segment can live on its own. This extends the life of every webinar and interview, making them suitable for online video sharing.
Edit promo videos quickly as offers or messaging change. Swap scenes, adjust text, and test multiple hooks without re-recording. Teams can keep campaigns fresh while staying within budget.
Turn recordings into clear step by step videos. Tighten each step, add on screen instructions, and generate subtitles for global audiences. This reduces support requests and empowers user self service.
Why Choose HeyGen As Your AI Video Editor
HeyGen brings powerful video editing tools together in a clean, browser-based workspace. You can trim, restyle, and localize video in a few guided steps, without learning traditional editing software. It works just as well for short clips as it does for full presentations and campaigns.
Make changes by telling the editor what you want, like removing a section or updating a line of narration. HeyGen turns those instructions into precise cuts and adjustments instantly. This keeps your workflow fast even when you are new to editing.
Clean up background noise, improve pacing, and align visuals so everything feels consistent. The AI video editor helps keep quality high with minimal manual tweaking, allowing you to edit videos with AI efficiently. Your videos with AI look and sound polished across all platforms.
Resize, reframe, and caption videos for different formats in one pass with video editing software. You can turn a single source video into multiple versions for email, social feeds, and internal channels. This maximizes the reach of every piece of content you create.
Text driven editing controls
Describe the edits you need, such as trimming a section or changing a line of narration. The editor applies accurate cuts and adjustments based on your request. You still have full control to fine tune results.
Smart audio, captions, and voiceovers
Enhance speech clarity, reduce background noise, and generate captions in a few clicks. You can also add AI voiceovers in many languages for quick localization. This keeps videos accessible and ready for sound off viewing.
Visual layouts, reframing, and assets
Reframe videos for vertical, square, or landscape formats without losing key subjects using the AI video generator. Add overlays, titles, and brand elements so every clip matches your visual identity. The process stays simple even when you juggle many outputs.
Fast export and brand consistent presets
Save presets for brand style, formats, and caption treatments. Apply them to new projects for consistent results. When you are ready, export high quality videos suited for your preferred platforms.
How to Use the AI Video Editor
HeyGen makes AI video editing approachable, even if you have never touched a timeline before. The workflow guides you from raw footage to finished content in a few clear steps.
Upload your footage or bring in a recording from your preferred source. The editor prepares a transcript and overview so you can see your content as both text and video.
Select output formats for your channels and apply brand presets. This sets fonts, colors, and basic layout choices from the start with the best AI design practices.
Use the transcript and text level commands to cut, move, and adjust scenes. Add titles, captions, and simple transitions with a few clicks.
Review the finished video and make small tweaks as needed. Then export your main version plus additional sizes or orientation variants for platforms like TikTok.
An AI video editor is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you cut, refine, and enhance videos. It automates tasks like trimming, reframing, captioning, and audio cleanup so you can finish projects faster.
No. HeyGen is built for marketers, educators, and teams without traditional editing backgrounds. Text based controls and simple interfaces replace complex timelines so you can learn by doing.
Yes. You can create vertical and square videos optimized for feeds and stories. The editor makes it easy to pull out highlights, add captions, and adapt content for each platform.
Yes. You can generate subtitles and AI voiceovers in many languages through the video translator. This helps you reuse the same video structure for different regions and audiences without reshooting.
Yes. You can reframe your content into vertical, landscape, or square formats from the same project. Subjects stay centered and readable so you do not have to rebuild your edit.
The AI video editor can reduce noise, smooth volume levels, and emphasize speech automatically. This means clearer voices and more consistent listening experiences without manual mixing.
Yes. You can upload logos, colors, fonts, and media that reflect your brand. Save them as presets in the AI video generator so every new project stays visually aligned with your guidelines.
Yes. Teams can share projects, review edits, and keep brand rules consistent. This allows different people to contribute while the final output remains cohesive.
Talking head clips, screen recordings, webinars, explainers, product demos, and social videos all work very well. Any video that benefits from tighter pacing, clear captions, and better framing is a good fit.
Yes. You can create several short videos from a single source by selecting different highlights and hooks using video editing software. This gives you more content to share while only recording once.
