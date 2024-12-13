I Love Happy Cats is a Belgium-based educational platform founded by Anneleen Bru, a certified cat behaviorist with a mission: to make cats happier. Through online courses, books, and video content, Anneleen empowers cat guardians and professionals to better understand feline behavior using science-backed, practical guidance.

But scaling her knowledge across regions and platforms proved difficult. Creating professional, multilingual video content was time-consuming, expensive, and emotionally exhausting. “I’m an entrepreneur with big ideas,” Anneleen said. “But I kept getting stuck in the practical process and I couldn’t speed it up.”

Everything changed when she discovered HeyGen. The platform gave Anneleen the tools to transform how she created, translated, and delivered her content, unlocking unprecedented scale for her business.

Managing the impossible balance of time and quality

As a solo entrepreneur, Anneleen was driven by her mission but constrained by time, budget, and production demands. “We used to film everything in a studio,” Anneleen said. “I’d use a teleprompter, do my makeup, and read the script over and over. If I made one mistake it meant starting again.”

Even with help from her partner, who edited the videos, the process was grueling. A single 10-minute video could take hours to shoot and days to edit. “People see a short video and think it’s easy, but behind the scenes it’s weeks of work and when you’re a tiny business, that means everything else stops,” Anneleen said.

The cost of production wasn’t just financial, it was emotional. “I remember once I filmed for hours and found out the camera wasn’t recording,” Anneleen said. “Another time, I had makeup under my eyes all day. We had to throw it all away and start over.”

Most importantly, traditional video production made it nearly impossible to scale globally. Translating her content into other languages meant hiring translators, re-shooting footage, and editing from scratch for every market. “I wanted to go beyond Flemish or Dutch. I wanted to reach Japan, Brazil, and Germany. But I couldn’t do it alone.”

Unlocking new possibilities with avatars and automation

Anneleen’s journey with HeyGen began with curiosity. “I started with basic video translation. Just uploading my existing English videos and generating French and German versions,” Anneleen said. “I was worried they’d feel robotic, but they didn’t. The voice, the tone, and even the pronunciation felt like me.”

That early success led her to explore more. She began experimenting with avatars. “I realized I could upload a transcript, create an avatar video, and translate it again and again without starting from scratch. That’s when it clicked: this wasn’t just a tool. This was a game changer.”

One night, the realization hit her. “I didn’t sleep. I realized I could turn my books into courses, my ideas into videos. I could reuse years of work and give them new life. That’s when I said: ‘I can conquer the world with Happy Cats.’”

Using HeyGen, Anneleen turned her 56-video course into a multilingual asset, translated into French, German, Italian, Russian, Hungarian, Japanese, and more. “I sent test videos to native speakers,” Anneleen said. “They came back and said, ‘This is perfect.’ They understood everything, even the scientific vocabulary.”

HeyGen’s intuitive interface made it even easier. “It’s so simple. I write a script, upload it, and it’s done. I can subtitle, translate, and revise all in one place. Once it’s in the queue, I can go do something else.”

Achieving faster production with effortless workflows

Since using HeyGen, I Love Happy Cats has seen dramatic improvements in speed, reach, and engagement.

Production time reduced : Creating videos from start to finish is 5x faster than it was before HeyGen.

: Creating videos from start to finish is 5x faster than it was before HeyGen. Global reach unlocked : Courses are now available in French, German, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Hungarian, and Chinese.

: Courses are now available in French, German, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Hungarian, and Chinese. Cost efficiency: With no need for studios, translators, or editors, Anneleen now produces professional-quality content entirely in-house.

“I always say there’s an era before HeyGen and an era after,” she said. “Seeing my avatar say something I had written. iIt was like discovering my twin. It was surreal. It made my mission scalable.”

Her advice to others? “Don’t miss the opportunity. If you have something to say to the world, HeyGen will help you say it.”