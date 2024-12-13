Welcome to HeyGen's community!

To ensure a positive experience for everyone, please follow the rules below. By participating in our community program, you agree to these rules.

Respect Others

Be kind and respectful to all members. No harassment, hate speech, or discrimination of any kind. Report any incidents to [email protected] for help.

Be Mindful of Privacy and Safety

Protect your personal info; report suspicious behavior to a moderator. Learn more about HeyGen's Privacy Policy.

No NSFW Content

Keep everything safe for work. If you're not sure if it's considered NFSW, don't post it. This includes political content and cloned celebrity content.

No Spam or Self-Promotion

Don't spam, advertise, or self-promote - this includes DMs. Spam includes, but is not limited to, off-topic promotion and repeated posts with the same content.

Stay on Topic

Keep discussions and content relevant to the topic.

Follow HeyGen's Terms of Service

Please adhere to HeyGen's Terms of Service.

Respect Moderators

Trust our moderators' decisions. Discuss issues privately.

Post in English

Use English in text channels, as we currently only support English.

For help, feedback, or questions about the product, please go to https://help.heygen.com/ or click on chat when you're in the HeyGen app.

Have Fun!

Enjoy, share, learn, and engage positively! Thank you for helping to make this a welcoming, friendly community for all.