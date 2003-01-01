Personalized Sales Videos That Actually Get Responses
Prospecting outreach, demo follow-ups, deal room content—create personalized video for every prospect without recording each one individually. Give your entire sales team the engagement rates of your top performer.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text to AI video platform.
The Sales Outreach Problem
Your content calendar is relentless. Product launches need videos. Social channels demand daily content. Campaigns require localized creative for every market. But traditional video production means booking studios, coordinating talent, waiting weeks for edits—and blowing your budget on a single shoot. By the time content is ready, the moment has passed. Your competitors are shipping video daily while you're still in pre-production. And asking leadership to speak on camera? Good luck with that scheduling nightmare.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns every sales rep into your top performer. Create one video template, then generate thousands of personalized versions—each with the prospect's name, company, and specific pain points—without recording a single additional video. Personalized sales outreach at the scale of automation with the engagement of 1:1 connection. Build sales enablement libraries that stay current as products evolve. Train new reps with consistent messaging. Reach global prospects in their language. Give your entire team the tools to sell like your best.
Everything Sales Teams Need to Close More Deals
Personalized Video at Scale
Turn one recording into thousands of personalized outreach videos. Dynamic variables insert prospect names, company names, industry pain points, and custom details. Each video feels individually recorded—because the personalization is real—but you create once and deploy to your entire pipeline.
• Dynamic personalization fields
• Batch generation for campaigns
• Individual prospect targeting
CRM Integration
Video meets your sales workflow where it already lives. HubSpot integration triggers personalized videos automatically—new lead creates welcome video, meeting booked generates pre-call intro, deal stage change delivers relevant case study. Zapier, Make, and n8n connect HeyGen to virtually any CRM.
• HubSpot native integration
• Zapier/Make automation
• Trigger videos from deal stages
Sales Enablement Library
Equip every rep with the content they need to close. Product demos, competitive positioning, objection handling, customer stories—a library of sales assets that stays current as your product and messaging evolve.
• Centralized content library
• Update messaging instantly
• Consistent across all reps
Rep Onboarding & Training
Cut new hire ramp time with training videos that teach your methodology, product, and talk tracks. Every rep gets the same quality onboarding regardless of who trains them or when they start.
• Methodology and process training
• Product knowledge videos
• Consistent rep onboarding
Multilingual Outreach
Your prospects speak different languages. Your outreach should too. AI video translation localizes your sales videos into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Reach EMEA, APAC, and LATAM prospects in their native language.
• Voice cloning preserves authenticity
• Lip-sync matches facial movements
• One template, global pipeline
Video Analytics
Know which videos drive engagement and which prospects are ready to buy. Track views, watch time, and engagement to prioritize follow-ups and understand what messaging resonates.
• View and engagement tracking
• Prospect intent signals
• Optimize based on data
From Template to Personalized Outreach in 3 Steps
Create Your Template
Record once or write a script. Build your outreach message with placeholder variables for prospect name, company, industry, and custom fields. One template becomes unlimited personalized videos.
Choose Your Creative
Select from 200+ diverse AI avatars that match your brand and audience. Pick voices, backgrounds, and visual styles. Or create a spokesperson clone for consistent brand presence across all content.
Send and Track
Generate personalized videos in batch or on-demand. Embed in email sequences, share via link, or push directly to your CRM. Track engagement and prioritize prospects showing buying signals.
Built for Every Sales Motion
SDR Prospecting
Stand out in crowded inboxes. Personalized prospecting videos that mention the prospect's company, role, and specific challenges—at scale. Give every SDR the response rates your top performers get from manual video.
Use case: Generate 500 personalized prospecting videos for an ABM campaign in the time it takes to record 5 manually.
Verified result: Videoimagem achieved 3x engagement increase with personalized video, producing 50,000+ personalized videos for enterprise clients.
Demo Follow-Ups
Reinforce your demo with personalized recap videos. Summarize key points, address specific questions, and keep momentum through the deal cycle without scheduling another call.
Use case: Send same-day demo follow-up videos that reference specific prospect pain points discussed in the meeting.
Deal Room Content
Arm your champions with the content they need to sell internally. Product explainers, ROI summaries, and stakeholder-specific messaging that helps your contact close the deal on their side.
Use case: Create executive summary videos for each stakeholder in a complex enterprise deal.
Sales Enablement
Equip your team with current, consistent content. Product updates, competitive intelligence, objection handling—an enablement library that evolves with your product and market.
Use case: Launch new product messaging to entire sales team with training videos shipped same day as product release.
New Rep Onboarding
Reduce ramp time with structured onboarding content. Methodology training, product deep-dives, and talk track examples that get new reps productive faster.
Use case: Build 30-day onboarding curriculum that new reps complete at their own pace with consistent quality.
Global Sales Teams
Sell in every market without separate content for each region. Localize sales materials for EMEA, APAC, and LATAM teams instantly.
Use case: Translate sales enablement library into 10 languages for global sales kickoff.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Have questions? We have answers
What is personalized sales video?
Personalized sales video is outreach content that includes prospect-specific details—their name, company, industry challenges, and relevant talking points—making each video feel individually recorded for that recipient. HeyGen enables personalized video at scale: create one template with dynamic variables, then generate thousands of unique versions for your entire pipeline without recording each video manually.
How do I create personalized videos for sales outreach?
Write your script or let HeyGen's AI script generator create one from your brief. Select an AI avatar as your on-screen presenter, choose a voice and visual style, and generate your video. The entire process takes minutes and requires no production expertise. For brand consistency, clone your spokesperson so their digital twin can represent your brand across all content.
Does HeyGen integrate with my CRM?
Yes—HeyGen integrates natively with HubSpot and connects to virtually any CRM through Zapier, Make, and n8n. Trigger personalized videos automatically based on deal stages, lead sources, or custom workflows. Videos can be embedded in email sequences, shared via link, or pushed directly to contact records.
How does personalized video improve response rates?
Personalized video dramatically increases engagement because it breaks pattern in the inbox. When a prospect sees their name, company, and specific challenges mentioned in a video, it signals genuine research and effort—not mass outreach. Teams using HeyGen report response rate increases of 2-3x compared to text-only emails, with some customers seeing even higher lifts on cold outreach.
Can I use HeyGen for sales enablement content?
Yes. Beyond prospecting, HeyGen powers complete sales enablement libraries. Create product demos, competitive positioning videos, objection handling guides, and customer story summaries. When products or messaging change, update the script and regenerate—your library stays current without reshooting. Teams report significantly faster content updates compared to traditional video production.
How do I train new sales reps with HeyGen?
Build structured onboarding content covering your methodology, product, market, and talk tracks. New reps consume training at their own pace while getting consistent, quality instruction regardless of who trains them or when they start. Update training content instantly when processes change—no more outdated materials or inconsistent onboarding experiences.
Can I reach international prospects in their language?
Yes. Create your sales content in your primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (your message sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (mouth movements match the translated audio). Reach EMEA, APAC, and LATAM prospects without separate production for each region.
How fast can I create personalized sales videos?
Template creation takes 5-10 minutes. Once your template is ready, HeyGen generates personalized videos in batch—hundreds or thousands at once—in minutes. For individual prospect videos, generation is nearly instant. Compare this to manual video recording where each prospect requires separate recording, editing, and uploading.
Can I track who watches my sales videos?
Yes. HeyGen provides view tracking and engagement analytics so you know which prospects watched your videos, how long they watched, and when. Use this intent data to prioritize follow-ups—prospects who watch your full video are likely more interested than those who don't open it. Integration with your CRM keeps this data connected to your deal records.
How do I maintain consistent messaging across my sales team?
HeyGen's template system ensures every rep delivers approved messaging. Create templates for different outreach scenarios, objection responses, and product explanations. Reps personalize for their prospects while staying on-message. Brand Kit locks visual identity, and centralized libraries keep everyone using current content rather than outdated slides or talk tracks.
What types of sales videos can I create?
HeyGen supports virtually any sales video format: prospecting outreach, demo follow-ups, deal room content, proposal walkthroughs, executive summaries, case study presentations, competitive positioning, objection handling, new rep training, methodology explanations, and more. If your sales team needs video content, HeyGen can produce it at scale.
Is my sales content secure?
HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For sales teams handling sensitive deal information or competitive materials, HeyGen offers enterprise security features including SSO integration and centralized access management. We don't train our AI models on your content.
Start Creating Personalized Sales Videos Today
Stop choosing between personalization and scale. Generate personalized prospecting videos in minutes, equip your team with current enablement content, and give every rep the tools to sell like your best performer. Join sales teams at Reply.io, HubSpot, and enterprise companies worldwide who've transformed their outreach.
