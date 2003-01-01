HeyGen logo

Personalized Sales Videos That Actually Get Responses

Prospecting outreach, demo follow-ups, deal room content—create personalized video for every prospect without recording each one individually. Give your entire sales team the engagement rates of your top performer.

  • No credit card required
  • HubSpot integration included
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

The Sale Outreach Problem

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text to AI video platform.

Without HeyGen

The Sales Outreach Problem

The Sales Outreach Problem

Your content calendar is relentless. Product launches need videos. Social channels demand daily content. Campaigns require localized creative for every market. But traditional video production means booking studios, coordinating talent, waiting weeks for edits—and blowing your budget on a single shoot. By the time content is ready, the moment has passed. Your competitors are shipping video daily while you're still in pre-production. And asking leadership to speak on camera? Good luck with that scheduling nightmare.

With HeyGen

The HeyGen Solution

The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen turns every sales rep into your top performer. Create one video template, then generate thousands of personalized versions—each with the prospect's name, company, and specific pain points—without recording a single additional video. Personalized sales outreach at the scale of automation with the engagement of 1:1 connection. Build sales enablement libraries that stay current as products evolve. Train new reps with consistent messaging. Reach global prospects in their language. Give your entire team the tools to sell like your best.

Everything Sales Teams Need to Close More Deals

Personalized Video at Scale

Turn one recording into thousands of personalized outreach videos. Dynamic variables insert prospect names, company names, industry pain points, and custom details. Each video feels individually recorded—because the personalization is real—but you create once and deploy to your entire pipeline.

• Dynamic personalization fields

• Batch generation for campaigns

• Individual prospect targeting

Blurred image of a woman in a kitchen with an overlay describing her as a joyful food blogger presenting olive oil and filming, alongside 'Video' and '16:9' buttons.

CRM Integration

Video meets your sales workflow where it already lives. HubSpot integration triggers personalized videos automatically—new lead creates welcome video, meeting booked generates pre-call intro, deal stage change delivers relevant case study. Zapier, Make, and n8n connect HeyGen to virtually any CRM.

• HubSpot native integration

• Zapier/Make automation

• Trigger videos from deal stages

HeyGen logo at the center of a diagram connecting to four distinct icons.

Sales Enablement Library

Equip every rep with the content they need to close. Product demos, competitive positioning, objection handling, customer stories—a library of sales assets that stays current as your product and messaging evolve.

• Centralized content library

• Update messaging instantly

• Consistent across all reps

A digital presentation editor showing a "Weekly Report" with a central slide featuring a woman and "Team Performance" text, flanked by fanned-out slide previews.

Rep Onboarding & Training

Cut new hire ramp time with training videos that teach your methodology, product, and talk tracks. Every rep gets the same quality onboarding regardless of who trains them or when they start.

• Methodology and process training

• Product knowledge videos

• Consistent rep onboarding

A slide displaying solutions for AI-powered personalization and one-click checkout, next to a smiling woman in a blue sweater gesturing with colorful lighting.

Multilingual Outreach

Your prospects speak different languages. Your outreach should too. AI video translation localizes your sales videos into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Reach EMEA, APAC, and LATAM prospects in their native language.

• Voice cloning preserves authenticity

• Lip-sync matches facial movements

• One template, global pipeline

Illustration of video localization showing a video in Spanish, a language selection menu, and the same video in Chinese.

Video Analytics

Know which videos drive engagement and which prospects are ready to buy. Track views, watch time, and engagement to prioritize follow-ups and understand what messaging resonates.

• View and engagement tracking

• Prospect intent signals

• Optimize based on data

A video recording review interface showing Q4 Market Expansion Results, featuring a bar chart, key metrics, and a play button.

From Template to Personalized Outreach in 3 Steps

Step 1

Create Your Template

Record once or write a script. Build your outreach message with placeholder variables for prospect name, company, industry, and custom fields. One template becomes unlimited personalized videos.

A woman in a green track jacket appears within a video recording frame, showing a red stop button, timer, and a blue-green play icon.
Step 2

Choose Your Creative

Select from 200+ diverse AI avatars that match your brand and audience. Pick voices, backgrounds, and visual styles. Or create a spokesperson clone for consistent brand presence across all content.

A blonde woman in a green top next to an "Edit Look" button and a "FaceSwap" panel displaying an upload option and multiple female faces.
Step 3

Send and Track

Generate personalized videos in batch or on-demand. Embed in email sequences, share via link, or push directly to your CRM. Track engagement and prioritize prospects showing buying signals.

A portrait of a woman in a green jacket against a blue background, with a cartoon cursor pointing to a "Save as New" button.

Built for Every Sales Motion

SDR Prospecting

SDR Prospecting

Stand out in crowded inboxes. Personalized prospecting videos that mention the prospect's company, role, and specific challenges—at scale. Give every SDR the response rates your top performers get from manual video.

Use case: Generate 500 personalized prospecting videos for an ABM campaign in the time it takes to record 5 manually.

Verified result: Videoimagem achieved 3x engagement increase with personalized video, producing 50,000+ personalized videos for enterprise clients.

Demo Follow-Ups

Demo Follow-Ups

Reinforce your demo with personalized recap videos. Summarize key points, address specific questions, and keep momentum through the deal cycle without scheduling another call.

Use case: Send same-day demo follow-up videos that reference specific prospect pain points discussed in the meeting.

Deal Room Content

Deal Room Content

Arm your champions with the content they need to sell internally. Product explainers, ROI summaries, and stakeholder-specific messaging that helps your contact close the deal on their side.

Use case: Create executive summary videos for each stakeholder in a complex enterprise deal.

Sales Enablement

Sales Enablement

Equip your team with current, consistent content. Product updates, competitive intelligence, objection handling—an enablement library that evolves with your product and market.

Use case: Launch new product messaging to entire sales team with training videos shipped same day as product release.

New Rep Onboarding

New Rep Onboarding

Reduce ramp time with structured onboarding content. Methodology training, product deep-dives, and talk track examples that get new reps productive faster.

Use case: Build 30-day onboarding curriculum that new reps complete at their own pace with consistent quality.

Global Sales Teams

Global Sales Teams

Sell in every market without separate content for each region. Localize sales materials for EMEA, APAC, and LATAM teams instantly.

Use case: Translate sales enablement library into 10 languages for global sales kickoff.

The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason 

From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
G2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badge

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
reviews trophy

Have questions? We have answers

What is personalized sales video?

Personalized sales video is outreach content that includes prospect-specific details—their name, company, industry challenges, and relevant talking points—making each video feel individually recorded for that recipient. HeyGen enables personalized video at scale: create one template with dynamic variables, then generate thousands of unique versions for your entire pipeline without recording each video manually.

How do I create personalized videos for sales outreach?

Write your script or let HeyGen's AI script generator create one from your brief. Select an AI avatar as your on-screen presenter, choose a voice and visual style, and generate your video. The entire process takes minutes and requires no production expertise. For brand consistency, clone your spokesperson so their digital twin can represent your brand across all content.

Does HeyGen integrate with my CRM?

Yes—HeyGen exports in multiple aspect ratios from a single project. Create once, then export in 16:9 for YouTube, 9:16 for TikTok and Instagram Reels, and 1:1 for Instagram feed posts. No need to recreate content for each platform or manage multiple production workflows.

How does personalized video improve response rates?

Create your marketing video in your primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (so your brand voice sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). Launch global campaigns from a single source video.

Can I use HeyGen for sales enablement content?

Yes. Beyond prospecting, HeyGen powers complete sales enablement libraries. Create product demos, competitive positioning videos, objection handling guides, and customer story summaries. When products or messaging change, update the script and regenerate—your library stays current without reshooting. Teams report significantly faster content updates compared to traditional video production.

How do I train new sales reps with HeyGen?

Build structured onboarding content covering your methodology, product, market, and talk tracks. New reps consume training at their own pace while getting consistent, quality instruction regardless of who trains them or when they start. Update training content instantly when processes change—no more outdated materials or inconsistent onboarding experiences.

Can I reach international prospects in their language?

Yes. Create your sales content in your primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (your message sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (mouth movements match the translated audio). Reach EMEA, APAC, and LATAM prospects without separate production for each region.

How fast can I create personalized sales videos?

HeyGen supports videos of various lengths to match your training design. Most compliance modules work well in the 3-10 minute range for microlearning approaches, but you can create longer content for comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters or modules for better learner engagement and tracking.

Can I track who watches my sales videos?

Yes. HeyGen provides view tracking and engagement analytics so you know which prospects watched your videos, how long they watched, and when. Use this intent data to prioritize follow-ups—prospects who watch your full video are likely more interested than those who don't open it. Integration with your CRM keeps this data connected to your deal records.

How do I maintain consistent messaging across my sales team?

HeyGen's template system ensures every rep delivers approved messaging. Create templates for different outreach scenarios, objection responses, and product explanations. Reps personalize for their prospects while staying on-message. Brand Kit locks visual identity, and centralized libraries keep everyone using current content rather than outdated slides or talk tracks.

What types of sales videos can I create?

HeyGen supports virtually any sales video format: prospecting outreach, demo follow-ups, deal room content, proposal walkthroughs, executive summaries, case study presentations, competitive positioning, objection handling, new rep training, methodology explanations, and more. If your sales team needs video content, HeyGen can produce it at scale.

Is my sales content secure?

HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For sales teams handling sensitive deal information or competitive materials, HeyGen offers enterprise security features including SSO integration and centralized access management. We don't train our AI models on your content.

Explore More Solutions

Use Cases

Tools

Customer Stories

Start Creating Personalized Sales Videos Today

Stop choosing between personalization and scale. Generate personalized prospecting videos in minutes, equip your team with current enablement content, and give every rep the tools to sell like your best performer. Join sales teams at Reply.io, HubSpot, and enterprise companies worldwide who've transformed their outreach.

  • No credit card required
  • HubSpot integration included
  • Cancel anytime
CTA background