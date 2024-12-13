AI Smart Ventures, a leader in AI-driven solutions, has pioneered AI adoption since 2015. Its mission is to uplift and equip enterprises with the internal AI expertise they need to lead in a technologically driven world. Through customized AI training, in-depth implementation services, and insightful strategic consulting, AI Smart Ventures guides companies through the complexities of adopting AI within the corporate landscape and provides cutting-edge AI solutions.
With divisions dedicated to AI Smart Marketing and AI Smart Insiders, AI Smart Ventures faced the challenge of producing scalable, multilingual video content for a diverse range of clients. Enterprise clients needed fast localization of training materials, but traditional video production methods were resource-intensive, time-consuming, and lacked the flexibility to meet these demands.
Training the next generation on the power of AI video
To empower business owners and their teams on how to use AI tools effectively across their organizations, AI Smart Ventures provides a 10-week AI Smart Insiders training program. Due to its ease of use, avatar quality, and versatility, HeyGen is featured as one of the three essential AI video tools.
“We do applied AI training on how to use AI broadly across the company, and then we do advanced training on specific tools,” said Nicole Donnelly, Founder at AI Smart Ventures. “We teach it to all of our cohorts within our AI Smart Insiders training on how to use HeyGen.”
HeyGen provided the perfect solution for AI Smart Ventures and its clients by offering an intuitive platform to create multilingual videos with realistic avatars and voiceovers. The platform seamlessly integrates into AI Smart Ventures' operations, enabling the team to quickly produce, localize, and distribute video content across various platforms.
“So many people are afraid of video. The feedback we get is ‘I don't like to do video recordings because I'm really self-conscious,’” said Nicole. “After we do the first one on HeyGen, they feel much better because they don’t have to record anymore and have a source to make new videos.”
Streamlining video translation for you.com
By leveraging HeyGen, AI Smart Ventures has unlocked new possibilities in multilingual video creation, enabling faster and more impactful training and marketing solutions. HeyGen’s platform has become essential in AI Smart Ventures' mission to drive innovation and create value for clients.
Used by millions of people, you.com is an AI productivity engine that conducts in-depth searches, runs code, generates images, and uses tools to enhance productivity. To streamline its video translation process, you.com hired AI Smart Ventures to quickly and efficiently translate enterprising training and how-to videos into German.
“A big part of getting the you.com contract was that we could translate enterprise training courses into German fast. Like, really fast. With HeyGen, we can do it the same day they create their English ones and switch it over to German,” said Nicole.
Scaling life-saving training to the rest of the world
Save a Life, the No. 1 online medical certification provider, produces hundreds of videos for life-saving certifications. To offer courses in more countries, Save a Life needed a way to easily translate videos. Typically, courses that teach things like automated external defibrillator (AED) and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) would have to wait for a doctor to do live recordings in different languages.
With HeyGen, Save a Life just has to get permission from the doctor to use their likeness and instantly translate the video to any language they want. This enables them to scale their life-saving videos to countries around the world, including free training for developing countries.
Transforming operations with HeyGen
The integration of HeyGen into AI Smart Ventures' operations has resulted in significant improvements for its clients:
- Efficiency: Multilingual videos can now be produced in a fraction of the time compared to traditional methods.
- Scalability: The ability to easily scale global video libraries into over 170+ languages and dialects.
- Improved SEO and engagement: Blog-to-video conversion and product video creation have experienced increased website traffic and better engagement.
“HeyGen is easy to use and adds so much value because video is so valuable,” said Nicole. “Something we preach all the time is that people need to add video to their content strategies, and HeyGen makes that a lot easier.”