AI Smart Ventures, a leader in AI-driven solutions, has pioneered AI adoption since 2015. Its mission is to uplift and equip enterprises with the internal AI expertise they need to lead in a technologically driven world. Through customized AI training, in-depth implementation services, and insightful strategic consulting, AI Smart Ventures guides companies through the complexities of adopting AI within the corporate landscape and provides cutting-edge AI solutions.

With divisions dedicated to AI Smart Marketing and AI Smart Insiders, AI Smart Ventures faced the challenge of producing scalable, multilingual video content for a diverse range of clients. Enterprise clients needed fast localization of training materials, but traditional video production methods were resource-intensive, time-consuming, and lacked the flexibility to meet these demands.

Training the next generation on the power of AI video

To empower business owners and their teams on how to use AI tools effectively across their organizations, AI Smart Ventures provides a 10-week AI Smart Insiders training program. Due to its ease of use, avatar quality, and versatility, HeyGen is featured as one of the three essential AI video tools.

“We do applied AI training on how to use AI broadly across the company, and then we do advanced training on specific tools,” said Nicole Donnelly, Founder at AI Smart Ventures. “We teach it to all of our cohorts within our AI Smart Insiders training on how to use HeyGen.”

HeyGen provided the perfect solution for AI Smart Ventures and its clients by offering an intuitive platform to create multilingual videos with realistic avatars and voiceovers. The platform seamlessly integrates into AI Smart Ventures' operations, enabling the team to quickly produce, localize, and distribute video content across various platforms.

“So many people are afraid of video. The feedback we get is ‘I don't like to do video recordings because I'm really self-conscious,’” said Nicole. “After we do the first one on HeyGen, they feel much better because they don’t have to record anymore and have a source to make new videos.”

Streamlining video translation for you.com

By leveraging HeyGen, AI Smart Ventures has unlocked new possibilities in multilingual video creation, enabling faster and more impactful training and marketing solutions. HeyGen’s platform has become essential in AI Smart Ventures' mission to drive innovation and create value for clients.

Used by millions of people, you.com is an AI productivity engine that conducts in-depth searches, runs code, generates images, and uses tools to enhance productivity. To streamline its video translation process, you.com hired AI Smart Ventures to quickly and efficiently translate enterprising training and how-to videos into German.

“A big part of getting the you.com contract was that we could translate enterprise training courses into German fast. Like, really fast. With HeyGen, we can do it the same day they create their English ones and switch it over to German,” said Nicole.

Scaling life-saving training to the rest of the world