Miro, the Innovation Workspace founded in 2011, has redefined collaboration for more than 90 million global users. Its impact is as vast as the infinite canvas it provides. Miro’s customer base includes over 250,000 companies, with a strong presence among enterprise and Fortune 500 brands like Nike, IKEA, and Deloitte.

As Miro evolves beyond whiteboarding to become an end-to-end collaboration platform - embracing generative AI, prototyping tools, scalable templates, and deep integrations - the breadth and depth of learning materials must keep pace. For Steve Sowrey, Miro’s learning media designer, producing clear and engaging educational content is essential to customer success. Steve and his team needed a scalable, efficient way to produce educational content without sacrificing quality or consistency. That’s when they turned to HeyGen.

Keeping up with the product roadmap

The educational team ensures features don’t just launch, but land, creating videos and tutorials that translate complexity into clear value. As Miro scales in the enterprise space, it’s critical that users are equipped with video assets to onboard teammates and drive collaboration. And to unlock global reach, localization is key.

As Miro’s product evolved, so did the demands on Steve’s team. Creating high-quality videos across languages and formats became increasingly time- and resource-intensive. Traditional methods couldn’t keep up with the fast-paced roadmap, and outsourcing came with high costs and slow turnarounds. For Steve, HeyGen delivered on the need for speed, while still maintaining that high bar for quality. With HeyGen, Miro achieved a 10x increase in video production speed and a 5x increase in overall video creation capacity, without needing additional headcount.

A new way to reach their global user base

With over three decades of experience in the video industry, Steve has seen a lot of advancements, but none as powerful as HeyGen as it changes the way of how we’ve been working.

Prior to using HeyGen, Miro’s educational video production spanned multiple steps and teams: scriptwriting, scheduling studio time, filming talent, and sending footage to a post-production team. If anything changed mid-process—a UI shift, a new icon, updated copy, or even a haircut—it translated into reshoots and delays.

HeyGen’s avatars completely streamlined that process. Now, scripts can be revised on the fly without the need to return to the studio. With HeyGen, Steve and his team can simply update the transcript within the platform and almost instantaneously generate a video with the avatar delivering the updated script. The output matches the original voice and delivery so well that viewers can’t even tell the difference. This flexibility alone has shaved days, sometimes weeks, off their production timeline. “Because HeyGen’s voice features match our talent so accurately, we can update their lines as needed, without ever having to return to the studio,” adds Steve.

Beyond speed, HeyGen’s translation tools have opened entirely new doors. Steve recalls, “Before HeyGen, the process was too complicated to enable reaching different countries that spoke different languages, except for adding subtitles.” Now, Miro can easily translate their videos into 7 different languages, complete with accurate lip-sync and natural voice inflections. It’s used internally as well. Steve remembers a time when they translated one of their internal testing videos into Dutch, whereas the employees were convinced that the presenting employee was a Dutch speaker.

Creating videos that move as fast as Miro

HeyGen hasn’t just improved production: it’s helped reshape how Miro educates, localizes, and scales content in alignment with its product growth. Projects that once required extensive coordination and weeks of turnaround can now be completed in a fraction of the time. When timelines are tight or changes happen late in the game, Steve’s team can update content without skipping a beat, delivering clear, high-quality videos that support feature adoption across Miro’s 90 million users.

“In tech, things are always moving fast. By the time we’re in post-production, something’s usually changed—a button, an icon, a logo. Before HeyGen, that meant reshooting—now we just update the script mid-production, which has saved us days, if not weeks, of production time.” –Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer, Miro

This newfound agility has also expanded who can participate in content creation. Writers who previously focused solely on scripts are now generating full video drafts themselves, a shift that has blurred traditional job boundaries and multiplied the team’s production capacity without needing additional headcount.

The realism and accuracy of HeyGen’s avatars have raised the quality bar, not lowered it. Steve continues to refine tone and inflection using voice engines and subtle adjustments—ensuring the final product sounds nearly indistinguishable from live recordings. His personal benchmark is simple: if the viewer can’t tell it’s an avatar, the job is done right.

At a higher level, HeyGen enables Miro to deliver consistent, localized, and professional videos at scale, supporting the company’s broader goals of enterprise adoption, global accessibility, and faster onboarding.